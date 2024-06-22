‘Bluey’ Miniseries Gives Us First Look at Season 4

To put it bluntly, people are absolutely bananas for Bluey. As fans eagerly wait on the edge of their seats for the new miniseries, it might be Ludo Studio’s way of warming up the crowd before the inevitable season four.

If you’ve been following our coverage of the beloved animated series, you’ll know that Bluey creator Joe Brumm and the rest of the team at Ludo are taking a creative hiatus between seasons. Still, they aren’t leaving fans empty-handed by any means.

The studio announced that Bluey would get not one but 20 new episodes in the form of “minisodes” to tide fans over. While significantly shorter than the previous adventures, the snippets with our favorite band of cartoon dogs might tell us more than some suspect.

A Big Bluey Secret

Although Disney+ subscribers and American fans might have to wait a week or two more to get their next Bluey fix, Australian viewers have already seen the first seven episodes. Naturally, the internet got exceedingly involved when the first new episode leaked on TikTok.

Disney Junior gave fans a sneak peek at “Burger Dog” just a week or so ago, but the brief dance break was only a tiny portion of what the miniseries will offer. Each episode might only be 1-3 minutes long, but attentive viewers have already started piecing things together, as Aussie Girl Margie points out below.

Aussie Girl Margie is an Australian Bluey influencer that does deep dives on various episodes, and the “Letter” minisode was no different. In her coverage above, the creator goes into great detail on how the new minisode focuses on character development by looking into Bandit’s childhood.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Mum and Dad’s past explored, and it might be a subtle way of hinting at similar episodes to come, especially since one episode contains so many references to seven different other Bluey outings. That might not be the only change heading Bluey’s way either.

Does It Really Mean Anything?

Inside the Magic recently covered the first batch of seven minisodes set to drop on Disney+ next month, but take a look at some of these titles. Per Bluey’s official page, the titles and descriptions confirm a looming factor predicted way before season three ended.

“Burger Dog” – The kids want to dance to some annoying music.



“Bingo 3000” – Dad has bought a brand new ‘Bingo 3000’ robot.

“Muffin Unboxing” – Uncle Stripe is filming Muffin unboxing a dump truck toy

“Letter” – Nana reads an old story that Bandit wrote from when he was five.

“Hungry” – Dad is hungry.

‘Three Pigs” – Dad retells the story of the three pigs.

“Animals” – Mum is playing the animal game on Bingo’s back.

It’s been suspected that the show will be putting Bluey in the backseat to give other characters a chance to shine, and that seems to be the case with what we know about the first seven minisodes. Although Bluey herself will likely play a featured role, notice how four out of the seven contain direct references to other characters.

Bingo, Dad, Muffin, and Uncle Stripe seem to be the dominant figures in this first serving of the new miniseries. While it’s still a small thread to tug at, Bluey buffs everywhere are undoubtedly racking their brains about what this means for the show’s future.

Do you think things are getting ready to change for Bluey? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments below!