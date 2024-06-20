‘Bluey’ Goes Back to Australia, New Episode Skips Disney+

After becoming the most streamed show across multiple platforms, it’s increasingly evident that fans are dying more Bluey. However, Disney+ subscribers aren’t getting new episodes in the conventional sense.

It’s safe to say that if you own a TV screen, you already know who Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli are, and you also might be aware that the series is getting 20 new minisodes while the creative team rests and prepares for the inevitable season four. However, if you come from the Land Down Under, this isn’t news to you.

Although Bluey’s official page recently revealed the titles of the new upcoming minisodes, Australian audiences have already had their first taste of the beloved blue heeler’s latest adventure. However, that doesn’t mean Americans have been left with empty paws.

Bluey is Not-So-Newy

Although Disney and Ludo Studio have teased American audiences with sneak peeks and snippets of the upcoming episodes, fans in Bluey’s native Australia have been watching since June 16, 2024. While it’s true that both studios brought the long-awaited “The Sign” to worldwide viewers on the same day, that same courtesy has not been extended to the new minisodes.

Per the official announcement,

“New Bluey is right around the corner! Learn more about the first batch of Bluey Minisodes arriving in Australia on ABC Kids and ABC iview from the 16th of June 2024, and on Disney+ and Disney Junior elsewhere from the 3rd of July!”

It might only be a difference of a few weeks, but this still feels slightly underhanded on Ludo’s part. Even so, this is a position Bluey fans have found themselves in before.

Don’t forget, Australian audiences were also the first to receive Season 3C before the last chunk of Bluey made it to Disney+ subscribers just last year. However, Disney and Australia’s ABC aren’t the only venues where the cartoon dog has found herself. @bluey_team.4ever makes that clear down below.

New Episode “Letter” Leaks on TikTok

Just after Disney Junior aired a sneak peek of “Burger Dog,” the minisode “Letter” recently surfaced on TikTok. Short, sweet, and oh-so-silly, the new minisode is everything fans have come to expect from the show, and maybe a little more.

Not only does the episode poke a little fun at Bandit’s expense, but it also gives viewers a peek at his past. Much like how fans show how his school days effected his artistic ability seen in “Dragon,” the snippet of his childhood seen in the letter helps establish him as a character and only makes viewers love him more.

While this seems to be the only minisode currently floating around, fans still don’t have to wait too long before Bluey officially returns to streaming. It’s only a matter of weeks.

Did you catch this leaked episode? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!