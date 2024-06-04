Disney Jr. Drops Brand New ‘Bluey’ Episode

Even after 154 episodes, Bluey continues to dominate our screens. While we wait for the inevitable season 4, Disney and Ludo recently gave fans a little taste of the fun on the horizon.

It’s no exaggeration that Bluey has become the most-watched program currently streaming, and fans are still clamoring for more of everyone’s favorite blue cartoon dog from Brisbane. While it might be some time before we see the show in full swing again, Disney and Ludo are teasing viewers with a new reveal.

While a predicted fourth season is still in limbo, Bluey creator Joe Brumm and the rest of the team at Ludo Studios aren’t leaving viewers empty-handed. Fans have been promised a new series of “minisodes” on multiple platforms on July 3, 2024. Although a Disney+ subscription is still highly encouraged for those wanting the full experience, Disney Jr. just leaked a surprise sneak peek that’s practically guaranteed to stick in viewer’s heads.

This Episode of Bluey is Called “Burger Dog”

As if the show’s theme by Geoff Bush wasn’t already stuck in our heads, Disney Jr.’s TikTok account recently shared this brief teaser for the upcoming minisodes featuring the infectious “Burger Dog.” The show is already notorious for having certain lines of dialogue imbedded in viewer’s vocabulary, and this little sequence is just par for the course.

While it doesn’t exactly tell us a lot about what to expect from the upcoming minisodes, it does give fans a taste of what Bluey does best. The 1-3 minute sequences aren’t so much episodes as they are little nuggets of the Heeler clan’s life in between takes. That said, the creators rarely make anything just a filler episode.

The Dog Is in the Details

The official press release from Disney shared the following update regarding the show’s future.

“The collection of one- to three-minute “Bluey Minisodes” is written by “Bluey” creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio. The shorts highlight funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo, leaning into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters and world of ‘Bluey.'” “In the premiere minisode titled “Burger Dog,” Bluey and Bingo dance to annoying music while Bandit comes up with a plan to stop it. The additional minisodes premiering in the first batch include “Bingo 3000,” “Muffin Unboxing,” “Letter,” “Hungry,” “Three Pigs” and “Animals.””

That’s all pretty cut-and-dry, nothing out of the ordinary for an official announcement. However, in the official reveal from the Bluey website, Ludo studios adds more than just the nuts and bolts of the miniseries.

Bluey shares,

“There will be some new characters alongside fan favourites, including Unicorse, Nana and Bob Heeler, with Dad getting a ‘tattoo’ and even a special look inside Bluey and Bingo’s dreamhouse from ‘Escape‘.”

No matter how you look at it, fans are in for more than just a brief rendezvous with their favorite blue heelers. It might not be the continuation some were hoping for, but it’s still a relief we’re still getting more Bluey before the show makes its eventual return.

What did you think of “Burger Dog?” Tell Inside the Magic in the comments down below!