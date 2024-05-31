Home » Movies & TV » Television

‘Bluey’ Officially the Most-Watched Show on Streaming

To say that Bluey has become a cultural phenomenon would be a grand and glorious understatement. After over 150 episodes, the beloved cartoon dog has gone beyond Disney+ and Disney Junior as she climbs over the competition to become the most-watched show on our screens.

Bluey, Bingo, Chilli, and Bandit have captured the hearts of nearly an entire generation, as both parents and children have benefitted from their charm, morals, and games of Keepy Uppy. However, the little cartoon that could has gone from an adorable Australian animated series to one of the most influential programs on TV.

Inside the Magic recently covered how Bluey surpassed the NFL after reaching a larger viewing than the Super Bowl, but now the Heelers are towering over nearly every major series currently streaming or on the air. A recent Nielsen report shares that Bluey has just surpassed two of the most-watched shows on TV and is only continuing to grow.

Bluey Beats the Best

According to the most recent Nielsen reportBluey has passed Grey’s Anatomy and Amazon Prime’s Fallout series as the most-watched program overall. Per Nielsen, Bluey currently clocks in at over 1,181 million minutes, leaving other programs like Family Guy, NCIS, and Bob’s Burgers in the dirt.

At first glance, it might seem ludicrous that a show about a cartoon dog would have such a tremendous effect on such a large scale. However, the show’s relatability and cozy vibe keep viewers coming back for more.

Let’s think about this logically. While shows about surviving in a nuclear wasteland or emotional medical dramas might be compelling forms of television, not everyone will share that same interest.  On the other hand, Bluey goes more than the extra mile in relating to its audience on a more personal level.

Why It Works

Although made with a younger audience in mind, the show has evolved to include more humor and heart directed at both parents and children, using real-world scenarios told in imaginative ways. Not everyone will relate to being a doctor or the survivor of a nuclear fallout, but everyone can relate to being a child, a parent, or a family member.

Moreover, the show has proven several times over to be just as popular (if not more) with adult viewers. Many grown-up Bluey buffs have even cited the show as a source of inner child healing and a simple comfort show to take the edge off of a hectic day.

With its intoxicating atmosphere, lovable characters, healthy moral values, and realistic approach to the lives of both its cartoon dogs and its viewers, is it any wonder why Bluey has soared to the top of our streaming lists? Honestly, it was only a matter of time.

Are you a big Bluey buff? Tell Inside the Magic why in the comments down below!

