‘Bluey’ Saves Disney+, Pulls Company to the Top of Nielsen Charts Again

To say that Bluey is one of the most-watched animated series would be an understatement. It’s also quickly becoming one of the most streamed programs anywhere, and it might be what’s keeping Disney from sinking into the depths.

If you’ve been following recent news reports, Disney+ is undergoing significant changes, not just with the Hulu merger. As Bob Iger prepares a major restructuring and redistribution of funds, subscribers might miss out on some of the magic from Disney’s streaming service. However, one series is still keeping things afloat.

Related: ‘Bluey’ Movie Teased by ‘Wicked’ Director

Disney might have lost some support with its recent box office flops, but a certain Australian animated series has made a big splash for three seasons. Not only has Bluey made an enormous impression with Disney+ subscribers, but it currently sits as one of the most-watched programs associated with the Disney name.

Bluey Is Still Top Dog

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for over 150 episodes, you’ve heard the name “Bluey.” While Disney merely distributes the delightful Australian animated series, it currently sits at the top of the official Nielsen ratings, clocking in at number two for Overall Streaming and number one for Acquired Programming.

Related: ‘Hamilton’ Star Lin-Manuel Miranda Cast in New ‘Bluey’ Episode

A recent report from What’s On Disney Plus made the following announcement, stating that not only had Bluey made its way to the top, but other Disney-related programs joined it as well.

“The hit FX series, ‘Shogun’, continues to be a hit on Hulu and Hulu On Disney+, holding its spot on the originals chart, though Netflix is dominating the originals division at the moment. ‘The Resident’ also is pulling in big viewing numbers on both Hulu, Hulu On Disney+ and Netflix.” “‘Bluey'” continues to be a huge hit for Disney+, as does ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘Family Guy’, and ‘Criminal Minds’ continue to attract millions of minutes of viewing time on Netflix and Hulu/Hulu On Disney+.”

Incidentally, this isn’t the first time the show has absolutely dominated our screens. A previous report shared that the show passed the billion watcher mark, firmly establishing its foothold on our screens.

Why it STILL Works

While Bluey might be directed at a young audience, its infectious nature, moral lessons, and emotional storytelling remain on top. Since the episodes are so short and easy to watch, it can be impeccably easy to binge an entire season and still have time for a game of Keepy Uppy afterward.

Related: New ‘Bluey’ Trades Disney+ For Free Platform

Inside the Magic has gone into great detail on why the show maintains its popularity with such a broad audience, but when your competition includes Family Guy, it becomes a bit of a no-brainer. Bluey’s heart, optimism, and refreshingly realistic cartoon characters continue to bring audiences back for more, and we don’t see our girl losing her crown any time soon.

Do you think Bluey will keep her top spots? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!