Wackadoo! 7 New ‘Bluey’ Episodes Finally Revealed

Fresh off their third season, Bluey, Bingo, Chilli, Bandit, and all the rest of our favorite cartoon dogs are back in action. The first batch of 20 new minisodes has their official titles and release date, and fans won’t have to wait much longer for more of their favorite blue pooch.

After the finale just a few months ago, Bluey soared to the top of the charts and quickly became the most-watched show currently streaming. So it’s no surprise that Ludo Studio would whip something special up before launching the inevitable season 4.

Although American audiences won’t see the beloved blue heeler’s hide or hair for a few weeks more, viewers in her native Australia were already treated to the first seven episodes of the new miniseries. Once more, Joe Brumm and his creative team are breadcrumbing the audience to get them hooked.

A New Batch of Bluey

Viewers already had a sneak peek of the miniseries first episode, “Burger Dog” (seen above), but this is only a taste of the new material to come. Bluey’s official website recently shared that viewers can expect “more laughs, more dancing, more friends, more Bluey” in these “bitesized adventures featuring your favourite characters.”

While not much else is currently known about the miniseries, viewers can find the official titles listed out on the series’ page (found here). Along with the aforementioned “Burger Dog,” the episodes that follow are:

“Bingo 3000” – Dad has bought a brand new ‘Bingo 3000’ robot.

“Muffin Unboxing” – Uncle Stripe is filming Muffin unboxing a dump truck toy

“Letter” – Nana reads an old story that Bandit wrote from when he was five.

“Hungry” – Dad is hungry.

‘Three Pigs” – Dad retells the story of the three pigs.

“Animals” – Mum is playing the animal game on Bingo’s back.

After the events of “The Sign,” the team at Bluey are notorious for teasing audiences with as little info as possible. While these descriptors might not give us much to go on, they still follow the show’s M.O. of only providing the bare essentials before hitting the audience with an emotional freight train.

Now We Play the Waiting Game

Since Bluey is an imported title, American audiences will have to wait a few weeks more before getting their first taste of the new minisodes. The show made this official announcement regarding where all viewers can get their next Bluey binge.

“The new ‘Minisodes’ are a collection of 20 funny and sweet moments with the Heeler family. They are are written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and produced by the Emmy and Bafta award-winning team at Ludo Studio and will air on ABC Kids and ABC iview from the 16th of June 2024, and on Disney+ and Disney Junior elsewhere from the 3rd of July.”

American viewers might be a few weeks behind, but a little patience goes a long way. After all, if they’re willing to wait months for chunks of the show’s third season, a few weeks will go by like nothing at all.

Are you excited for the new Bluey minisodes? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments below!