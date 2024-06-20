Home » Movies & TV » Television

Wackadoo! 7 New ‘Bluey’ Episodes Finally Revealed

in Television

Posted on by Zach Gass
Bluey and Chilli underneath a double rainbow

Credit: Ludo Studios

Fresh off their third season, Bluey, Bingo, Chilli, Bandit, and all the rest of our favorite cartoon dogs are back in action. The first batch of 20 new minisodes has their official titles and release date, and fans won’t have to wait much longer for more of their favorite blue pooch.

Three animated dog characters are playing in a lush garden. The blue dog on the left and the orange dog on the right are enthusiastically raising their arms. The central character, with a gray face, is dressed as a flower. They are surrounded by greenery, flowers, and even some muffin-shaped bushes.
Credit: Ludo Studio

After the finale just a few months ago, Bluey soared to the top of the charts and quickly became the most-watched show currently streaming. So it’s no surprise that Ludo Studio would whip something special up before launching the inevitable season 4.

Related: Report: Fans Want to See Bluey Punished

Although American audiences won’t see the beloved blue heeler’s hide or hair for a few weeks more, viewers in her native Australia were already treated to the first seven episodes of the new miniseries. Once more, Joe Brumm and his creative team are breadcrumbing the audience to get them hooked.

A New Batch of Bluey

@bluey

WARNING ⚠️ This song will get stuck in your head… 🍔🌭 ‘Burger Dog’ and more brand new Minisodes are coming soon to @disneyplus,@abc and @disneyjr #blueytok #minisodes

♬ original sound – Bluey – Bluey

Viewers already had a sneak peek of the miniseries first episode, “Burger Dog” (seen above), but this is only a taste of the new material to come. Bluey’s official website recently shared that viewers can expect “more laughs, more dancing, more friends, more Bluey” in these “bitesized adventures featuring your favourite characters.”

Related: ‘Hamilton’ Star Lin-Manuel Miranda Cast in New ‘Bluey’ Episode

While not much else is currently known about the miniseries, viewers can find the official titles listed out on the series’ page (found here). Along with the aforementioned “Burger Dog,” the episodes that follow are:

  • “Bingo 3000” – Dad has bought a brand new ‘Bingo 3000’ robot.
  • “Muffin Unboxing” – Uncle Stripe is filming Muffin unboxing a dump truck toy
  • “Letter” – Nana reads an old story that Bandit wrote from when he was five.
  • “Hungry” – Dad is hungry.
  • ‘Three Pigs” – Dad retells the story of the three pigs.
  • “Animals” – Mum is playing the animal game on Bingo’s back.

After the events of “The Sign,” the team at Bluey are notorious for teasing audiences with as little info as possible. While these descriptors might not give us much to go on, they still follow the show’s M.O. of only providing the bare essentials before hitting the audience with an emotional freight train.

Now We Play the Waiting Game

Makenzie in Bluey episode Space
Credit: Ludo Studios

Since Bluey is an imported title, American audiences will have to wait a few weeks more before getting their first taste of the new minisodes. The show made this official announcement regarding where all viewers can get their next Bluey binge.

“The new ‘Minisodes’ are a collection of 20 funny and sweet moments with the Heeler family. They are are written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and produced by the Emmy and Bafta award-winning team at Ludo Studio and will air on ABC Kids and ABC iview from the 16th of June 2024, and on Disney+ and Disney Junior elsewhere from the 3rd of July.”

Related: Fake Blues: New ‘Bluey’ Episodes Aren’t the Ones You’re Looking For

American viewers might be a few weeks behind, but a little patience goes a long way. After all, if they’re willing to wait months for chunks of the show’s third season, a few weeks will go by like nothing at all.

Are you excited for the new Bluey minisodes? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments below!

in Television

Tagged:BlueyDisney JuniorDisney+

Zach Gass

Zach Gass is a writer from East Tennessee with a passion for all things under the Disney name. From Disney history to the careers of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, Zach tries to keep his finger on the pulse of the mouse. While he would certainly love to see the parks around the globe, his home park will always be the Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. When he's not rubbing elbows with Mickey, Zach enjoys reading fantasy novels, retro video games, theatre, puppetry, and the films of Tim Burton.

Comments Off on Wackadoo! 7 New ‘Bluey’ Episodes Finally Revealed