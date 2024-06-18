Fake Blues: New ‘Bluey’ Episodes Aren’t the Ones You’re Looking For

Since ending its third season with a tremendous bang, many die-hard Bluey buffs are asking that oh-so-familiar question of “What comes next?” As the show has recently announced a new miniseries on the horizon, some of Bluey’s “sneak peeks” aren’t exactly as new as advertised.

This summer, Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli are returning to our screens for a set of 20 minisodes to tide us over until the inevitable season four. As the premier date inches closer, teasers for the new episodes have been subtly sneaking onto various social media platforms.

On Father’s Day weekend, fans were treated to a short preview the new minisodes coming to ABC and Disney+ this July. While the footage of Bandit griping with his lawnmower (seen below) was indeed funny, it was anything but new.

Bluey Bluffs the Bluey Buffs

An article from Collider shared the video above that appeared on Bluey’s Instagram and Tiktok, calling it a “sneak peek” at the new minisodes. While it might have been a taste of what viewers can expect from the beloved Australian series, these “Bluey Bonus Bits” are nothing new.

Fans of all ages should beware of anything claiming to be a “new Bluey episode” between now and the official release date (July 3, 2024). However, that doesn’t mean fans have to go empty-handed until the minisodes officially drop.

The video above is simply a best-of compilation, but all of the “Bluey Bonus Bits” can be viewed on the show’s official YouTube channel, and they’ve been available for years. While they still might be only a small sampling of what the show is capable of, fans still don’t have to wait too long to get their next fix.

Given the fact that Bluey is the most popular show currently streaming, it’s safe to say that Disney and Bluey creator Joe Brumm are far from finished with our favorite cartoon dog. The upcoming minisodes are certainly much anticipated, but that might not be the only thing in Bluey’s future.

What Comes Next?

As Bluey continues to dominate streaming platforms, garners an increasing fanbase including big-name celebrities like Robert Irwin, Ryan Reynolds, and even musical sensations like Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Jonas Brothers, the show can only get bigger. Which might be exactly what happens.

The creative team at Ludo Studio has hinted at longer episodes, and even a Bluey movie has even been rumored to be in the works. No matter what happens, it seems that the show already has quite the lifespan.

Bluey’s new minisodes have their American release July 3, 2024 on Disney+, and fans are undoubtedly chomping at the bit to get more fun with the Heeler family. All they have to do is wait.

Have you seen Bluey’s bonus bits? Tell Inside the Magic what you thought in the comments down below!