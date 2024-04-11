Report: Official Bluey Movie Coming to Disney+

It’s no secret that Bluey is already one of the most successful animated series currently streaming. It has shattered records and amassed a fanbase that stretches around the world. However, the success of its final episode might result in the biggest move of Bluey’s career.

The episode “The Sign” is set to premiere globally on BBC, Disney+, and Disney Junior on April 14, 2024, and it will likely be one of the most streamed programs on Disney’s magical streaming service. Its success won’t just result in a tremendous spike in viewership but a possible full-length feature film for everyone’s favorite blue cartoon dog.

Related: One Last Lesson: Bluey Learns About Change

“The Sign” is already set to be the “biggest ever,” as it clocks in at a whopping 28 minutes instead of the show’s standard seven-minute runtime for episodes. If it is as successful as many are predicting, a Bluey movie might be just around the corner. Additionally, the creator has already confirmed his interest.

The Bluey Movie

Since gracing our screens circa 2019, Bluey and her canine companions have had a massive career. From a stage adaptation in the form of Bluey’s Big Play to a clothing line by Hanna Andersson and a balloon at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day, things are going great for the little dog that could.

Related: ‘Hamilton’ Star Lin-Manuel Miranda Cast in New ‘Bluey’ Episode

As the show hypes audiences up for its upcoming season finale, much has been said about the show’s ending. While it’s been confirmed that Bluey’s creative team will be taking a hiatus after 154 episodes, they are far from finished.

It’s painfully obvious that the final episodes will result in the biggest streaming boom, so why wouldn’t the Walt Disney Company want to capitalize on a potential Bluey movie? Especially when Bluey creator Joe Brumm has shared his interest on the record.

In a report from Deadline, Brumm shared,

“I’m loving going longer on ‘The Sign’, and I’d love to try to go longer — I definitely would not rule that out. That’s why I’m very interested to see how The Sign goes down with the audience. Obviously, it’s four times as long as a normal episode. Will the audience accept a stint with a longer story?”

Disney dropped the ball when passing over the opportunity to bring Bluey and Bingo into the theme parks, but a chance at redemption might be knocking at the door if they take Brumm at his word. Only time will tell.

For Real Life?

While we can neither confirm nor deny the reality of a movie based on the beloved blue heeler from Brisbane is in the works, its success on Disney+ will ultimately determine the next steps in her career. The creators are far from finished after the big finale this Sunday, and a film adaptation does sound like the next logical step.

Related: New ‘Bluey’ Teaser Confirms Major Return in “Ghostbasket”

The pieces are all there if Disney wants to capitalize on perhaps its most-watched animated series. The show has an exponentially growing fanbase, high reviews, and a creator willing to push his creation to the next level. All that’s really missing is a negotiation between Ludo Studio and the House of Mouse.

Is Bluey finally getting her own movie? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!