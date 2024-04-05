‘Bluey’ Says Goodbye (For Now): Show Gives Official Cancelation Statement

It’s no secret that Bluey is gearing up for its biggest episode ever, a 28-minute special simply known as “The Sign.” It’s also no secret that this will be the last episode of the show’s current run.

Given that the beloved Australian animated series has one of the biggest fan followings in modern pop culture (largely thanks to its presence on Disney+ and Disney Junior), it’s no surprise that many viewers are losing their minds at the thought of a world without Bluey. However, it might not be forever. In the words of Walt Disney, “It’s never goodbye around here; it’s always see ya real soon.”

Related: Disney Censors Final ‘Bluey’ Episode

Where most fans of the beloved cartoon dog are hyping themselves up for the wedding event of the season, some are overcome with a sense of dread the likes of which Bluey’s canine-infested Brisbane has never known. Although this might be the last time we see the Heeler family for a little while, it might not be the dramatic conclusion some might expect.

Is Bluey Ending?

Ah, the question that’s been on everyone’s mind since the finale was announced. While the massive new episode is indeed cause for celebration, it’s also been cause for alarm amongst the fans as rumors of the show’s cancelation continue to spiral. However, these accusations might be just that.

Related: ‘Bluey’ Addresses Cheating Before Wedding Episode

Consider the show’s immense popularity, in and out of its native Australia. Bluey has her own TikTok page and celebrity fans, including the Jonas Brothers and Lin-Manuel Miranda. It is currently one of the most streamed shows on our screens and even has her own Macy’s Thanksgiving Day balloon. Why, in good conscience, would anyone want to cancel something with that much of a collective hold on its audience?

As many parents, children, and adult watchers panic over the idea of no more Bluey, they quickly forget that the show isn’t ending but taking a much-needed break. The producers made the following statement on the show’s X/Twitter page.

“Some of you have spotted some online speculation on the future of Bluey . We absolutely love the show and there are no plans to end it. The community of fans around the world continue to blow us away and if we ever had an update on Bluey’s future you’d hear it from us first.” Some of you have spotted some online speculation on the future of #Bluey. We absolutely love the show and there are no plans to end it. The community of fans around the world continue to blow us away and if we ever had an update on Bluey’s future you’d hear it from us first. pic.twitter.com/PmdLjpmjvj — Official Bluey TV (@OfficialBlueyTV) May 4, 2022 Additionally, this is not old news. The post was made in 2022, and there have been no further announcements regarding anywhere in the ballpark of ending the show. That said, an extended hiatus had been announced by the show’s producers, as reported in the footage below. They Just Need a Break @couriermail In bad news for parents around the world, the team behind hit children’s TV show Bluey have announced they’re taking a break. But they say ‘there will definitely be more’ episodes #bluey #blueytok #blueyheeler @Bluey ♬ original sound – couriermail

According to @couriermail , producer Daley Pearson has assured viewers that “there will definitely be more Bluey” and it should resolve any speculation that the show is ending after three seasons. That said, viewers should still prepare themselves for a content drought.

Despite the upcoming finale , Bluey is far from over. Still, viewers will still have to cope with the producers taking an extended hiatus in order to rest, recover, and reorganize their creative processes in order to make the show better. With over 154 episodes, it’s not like fans will be leaving their cartoon cravings unsatisfied.

Are you ready for the Bluey finale? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments down below!