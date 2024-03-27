Disney Censors Final ‘Bluey’ Episode

To say that Bluey would be one of Australia’s biggest exports wouldn’t be much of an exaggeration, as the little blue heeler has taken the world by storm. As much joy and laughter as she and the rest of her cartoon canine companions have brought us here in the U.S., her episodes don’t come without an asterisk attached.

In the past, Bluey has undergone some serious editing to satisfy American censors on Disney+ and Disney Junior, resulting in some confusing results. While some of these choices have been reversed, there are still some scenes and sequences that have been completely cut, and it looks like the grand finale won’t be immune to it either.

For those not in the know, Bluey’s third season ends with an extended episode, “The Sign.” Ludo Studios has already made several reveals in the past couple of weeks, including a first-look trailer. However, not all audiences were treated to the same experience. A post on Bluey’s subreddit from u/My-Life-Suckz revealed that the season finale is already going under the knife for American viewers.

Censors Crash Bluey Wedding

The post shares two frames from the same wedding reception sequence, the only difference is that the two characters in the foreground (Chilli and Aunt Brandy) have been cut out. The user shares the following in the descriptor beneath,

“In the original Australian trailer for The Sign, we see a scene of Stripe being Stripe, but also in the scene is Brandy who has a noticeable bump on her belly. In the international version though, this scene is cropped in order to hide Brandy’s bump. I’m not sure if this flat out confirms that Brandy is pregnant, but it’s interesting to see them hide it after revealing it initially.”

This isn’t the first time an episode concerning someone’s pregnancy has been altered for American audiences (looking at you, “Dad Baby”), but there’s also a major plot point being omitted in the process.

Baby Blues

The international trailer (seen here) crops out Chilli and Brandy in the original Australian variant (seen here), hiding her noticable bump. It’s easy to point the finger at Disney’s overzealous censorship, as the studio has taken much more away in previous episodes. However, it might also be done to keep the surprise reveal underwraps.

The last time viewers saw Aunt Brandy was back in the episode “Onesies” in which it was hinted that she was unable to have children, despite desperately wanting a pup of her own. Easily one of the most emotionally charged entries in the show’s run, the episode certainly resonated with many audience members, and there’s no doubt that seeing Brandy get her wish is indescribably heartwarming.

Of course, this is still somewhat speculation. Fans won’t truly have the answers they seek until the episode drops on April 14, 2024. Until then, they’ve still got over 150 Bluey episodes to binge to their heart’s delight, censored or otherwise.

