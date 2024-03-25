‘Bluey’ Leak Confirms Pregnancy Plot

Now that things are in the endgame for Bluey, the show’s socials have been buzzing with new clips and teasers, counting down to the massive season finale streaming this April. Not only is Ludo continuously breadcrumbing fans with bits and pieces of “The Sign,” but the studio is bringing several fan theories to life.

Since “The Sign” was first announced, fans have bent over backward, forming their theories and conspiracies about the mysterious final episode. Anything and everything from a pregnancy announcement to a wedding, to even the death of one of the grandparents. However, an official trailer leak just revealed one of the most talked about plot points in recent seasons.

Inside the Magic previously reported on multiple reveals from the show, but a leak found on r/Bluey (shown below) shows a new trailer that hints at Aunt Brandy, Chilli’s sister from “Onesies,” sporting a slight baby bump after her implied fertility struggles. Once more, the fans are right on the money with their predictions.

Bluey Trailer Reveals New Character on the Way

While it’s no secret that the creative team at Bluey has hinted at a wedding episode in past developments, one theory that remained in almost constant circulation was that one of the Heeler family members was pregnant. In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, Brandy can be seen with a slight pudge beneath the table and a glass of water while the other adults presumably have wedding champagne.

Of course, a brief few seconds from a teaser clip is hardly the most substantial evidence of this. However, given the attention to the subject Joe Brumm and the creators have given to the subject of pregnancy and pregnancy loss, it’s well within the realm of possibility that this is yet another plot point paying off.

What Comes Next

As the season finale to the beloved Australian animated series draws ever closer, more and more fan theories are coming true. From the Wedding of Uncle Rad and Aunt Frisky to the hidden love story with Winton’s Dad, the creative minds at Ludo are only adding fuel to the fandom fires.

Fans will get not one but two new Bluey episodes next month, as “Ghostbasket” and “The Sign” hit screens worldwide on April 7 and April 14, 2024. All they have to do now is wait.

Are you excited for Bluey's next adventure?