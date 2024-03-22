Bandit Replaced: ‘Bluey’ Finds New Favorite Dad

Bluey is easily one of the most streamed shows in our modern culture, and the little blue heeler has absolutely enamored audiences of all ages since she first hit our screens. However, Bluey and Bingo aren’t the only favorite furry friends in the show.
Bluey might take center stage nine times out of ten, but there has been an increasing interest in some of the other cartoon cast members. Both Ludo Studios and the fandom have been very open about letting some of Bluey’s friends and family take center stage, but it can be said that Bandit has taken the lead more than most.
It’s no secret that Bandit plays a major role in many episodes and has quickly become one of the show’s most beloved characters, rivaling Bluey herself. However certain parties are finding a new canine patriarch to look up to.
Battle of the Dads in Bluey
Next to figures like Goofy and Mufasa, bandit is top-tier dad material. He’s silly, he’s affectionate, he’s firm when he needs to be, and he loves his family. Parenting goals for all who watch his animated antics, right?
Bandit’s parenting skills are so on-point that many fans have expressed how Bluey raises the bar for parents in the audience and that sometimes, the beloved character sets an unrealistic standard. Enter Uncle Stripe with a more grounded approach to parenting.
For those not in the know, Uncle Stripe is one of Bandit’s brothers and the father of Socks and the very rambunctious Muffin. If you’ve read our recent coverage about how much of a tiny terror Bluey’s cousin can be, you’ll know that it’s how the show maintains a sense of realism, and the fans are quickly noticing.
A post on r/Bluey shared just how much more relatable Stripe is compared to Bluey’s beloved blue dad, and it’s making many hardcore Bluey buffs reconsider their stance. As much as Bandit carries the show at times, Stripe is the one helping viewers deal with the realities of parenting.
In the comments, u/SupermarketSecure728 points out the various stages of parenthood in their post,
“I think it shows the progression of parenting. Bandit has raised two kids over the course of their 6-ish years and Stripe is a new dad and is figuring things out. Bandit still makes mistakes, Chili makes mistakes, Stripe makes mistakes. I watch each scenario and find myself relating to it. I have felt very much like Stripe at times with my parenting and other times I feel like Bandit. Every now and then I feel like Chloe’s dad.”
Further down, u/purplevanillacorn replies,
“This is so accurate. Stripe is my husband. My kid is always grumpy and so much more defiant when he’s around because he’s just not around that much. She knows how things go with me, so it’s like learning how to act all over again for her. It’s tough for everyone.”
u/P0ster_Nutbag makes a different observation by pointing out the difference between the pups in the family. While many parents might see their kids as Bluey or Bingo, the reality is that they might actually be closer to Muffin.
“I think it’s important to highlight different experiences. While not without their faults, Bluey and Bingo are presented as relatively emotionally available and intelligent children…. While Muffin poses as more authoritative and less empathetic, and is more of a challenge to raise because of it. This isn’t a fault of anyone’s… it’s just how some kids are, and there is different challenges that parents have to face because of it.”
The thread goes on for over 130 comments, but the message remains the same. As much as Bandit sets the bar for parenting, Stripe is essential in making the newer parents in the room feel seen.
Who’s Top Dog?
The truth of the matter that both the show and the creators are trying to get across may be that it’s not a competition at all. Bandit simply represents what parents should strive for, but Stripe represents the reality of the situation and sometimes parenting is the most difficult thing in the world.
As demonstrated by the show’s colorful cast of characters, families and parenting styles come in all shapes and all sizes. It’s not a definite science, and the series goes out of its way to prove that factor time and time again. Whether they are Bandit and Chilli or Stripe and Trixie, Bluey makes all parents feel represented.
Who’s your favorite cartoon dog dad? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!