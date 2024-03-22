Bandit Replaced: ‘Bluey’ Finds New Favorite Dad

Bluey is easily one of the most streamed shows in our modern culture, and the little blue heeler has absolutely enamored audiences of all ages since she first hit our screens. However, Bluey and Bingo aren’t the only favorite furry friends in the show.

Bluey might take center stage nine times out of ten, but there has been an increasing interest in some of the other cartoon cast members. Both Ludo Studios and the fandom have been very open about letting some of Bluey’s friends and family take center stage, but it can be said that Bandit has taken the lead more than most.

Related: ‘Hamilton’ Star Lin-Manuel Miranda Cast in New ‘Bluey’ Episode

It’s no secret that Bandit plays a major role in many episodes and has quickly become one of the show’s most beloved characters, rivaling Bluey herself. However certain parties are finding a new canine patriarch to look up to.

Battle of the Dads in Bluey

Next to figures like Goofy and Mufasa, bandit is top-tier dad material. He’s silly, he’s affectionate, he’s firm when he needs to be, and he loves his family. Parenting goals for all who watch his animated antics, right?

Related: CONFIRMED: ‘Bluey’ Steps Aside for Newer Characters in Grand Finale

Bandit’s parenting skills are so on-point that many fans have expressed how Bluey raises the bar for parents in the audience and that sometimes, the beloved character sets an unrealistic standard. Enter Uncle Stripe with a more grounded approach to parenting.

For those not in the know, Uncle Stripe is one of Bandit’s brothers and the father of Socks and the very rambunctious Muffin. If you’ve read our recent coverage about how much of a tiny terror Bluey’s cousin can be, you’ll know that it’s how the show maintains a sense of realism, and the fans are quickly noticing.

Related: For Real Life?: ‘Bluey’ Characters Face Hateful Backlash

A post on r/Bluey shared just how much more relatable Stripe is compared to Bluey’s beloved blue dad, and it’s making many hardcore Bluey buffs reconsider their stance. As much as Bandit carries the show at times, Stripe is the one helping viewers deal with the realities of parenting.

In the comments, u/SupermarketSecure728 points out the various stages of parenthood in their post,