This week, the team at Ludo Studios made three big reveals about the upcoming Bluey finale, and they might have given away more than some might realize. As Bluey, Bingo, and the rest of the Heeler clan prepare for a major event (wedding) in “The Sign,” significant developments are happening with the other characters as well.

Inside the Magic recently reported that developments in Bluey’s plot lines seemed to be pulling focus off the titular character and more towards her collection of canine companions. As much as fans love seeing Bluey do her thing, characters like Bingo, Jack, Rusty, Judo, and Winton are given much more exciting material.

The focus of Bluey’s final episode will likely be the wedding of Uncle Rad and Aunt Frisky, as many viewers predict. However, as @aussiegirlmargie points out in the video below, it’s not the only major element at play.

Bluey Shares the Spotlight

As stated above, the relationship between Winton’s Dad (Cornelius to you Bluey buffs) and the Terriers’ Mum has a much bigger role to play than just a background element. As charming and delightful as it is to see the series continuing to tell stories through background characters, it’s also a confirmation that the show doesn’t necessarily need its titular lead to bogart the screen.

The saga of Winton’s father (as pointed out by fans) is only one of the other-than-Bluey-plotlines seen in the show, and there have been multiple episodes in which Bluey herself makes little to no appearance. With all the buzz about big changes coming in the predicted season 4, instances like those above only further suggest that the show is moving away from the central family unit.

Beyond the Blue

@aussiegirlmargie’s take also focuses on the show’s push for more diverse characters, suggesting that the series is doing more than just incorporating the supporting cast in bigger roles. The “mixed breeds” comment also suggests that the series could introduce new characters as things progress.

It should be stated that neither Ludo Studios nor Disney+ has made any comment about Bluey’s absence or removal from the show, her name is still on the title after all. Still, the series has proven on multiple occasions that some of the supporting characters have bigger and arguably more interesting stories to tell.

In truth, we won’t accurately know what the series has in store until the final episode drops next month. Season 3’s final episodes are set to release April 7 and April 14, 2024 worldwide, and it’s promised to be the biggest Bluey ever.

Do you think Bluey will take a backseat for the series to thrive? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!