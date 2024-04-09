Bluey Pulled From Parks: Disney Passes on Major Win

It’s no secret that Bluey has become one of the most beloved animated series in recent decades, and it’s also no secret that Disney+ has had a major hand in making the show more accessible to international audiences. However, as much as the little blue heeler has done for the Walt Disney Company in terms of streaming, Disney will not let her into the theme parks.

Since first hitting screens in 2018, Bluey has become far more than a household name, and Disney’s magical streaming service has cemented her place in our collective pop culture. Since landing with Disney, Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, Chilli, and all the rest have become animated mainstays that continue to enchant and delight viewers even after over 150 episodes.

However, as much as Disney has an eye for extremely lucrative opportunities, the company reportedly passed on a golden opportunity to bring Bluey and all her friends into the Disney parks. Many would likely agree that this could be the biggest misstep in the parks’ existence since Michael Eisner picked Dinoland USA over the forgotten Beastly Kingdom.

Disney Says “Bye-Bye” to Bluey

A recent report from Bloomberg shared that Disney was supposedly in talks with BBC and Ludo Studio to license the merchandise and park rights to the show and characters back in 2019, but the House of Mouse reportedly chose not to. As a result, the studio cannot legally have anything related to Bluey in the parks, not even a simple Character Meet and Greet. Disney has made no comment on this tremendous misstep, but her American fans heavily feel the lack of Bluey’s presence outside the screen.

To say that the show has amassed a tremendous following is an understatement. With kids, parents, childless adults, and even celebrities like Natalie Portman, the Jonas Brothers, and Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda openly loving the cartoon dog from Brisbane, it’s safe to say that Disney has missed a significant audience with this decision, but there might still be hope.

For Real Life?

Bluey, Bingo, and all their pals might not be showing up at Disneyland or the Walt Disney World Resort anytime soon, at least not without some severe renegotiations, but they will be getting the theme park treatment. Along with a feature at Alton Towers , a new immersive experience will take Australians and international visitors into the show’s colorful canine world.

Per the official statement,

“Embark on a special journey with Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli. Immerse yourself in a day in the life of the Heeler family through Bluey’s World – a life-sized immersive experience featuring your beloved characters, iconic episode locations, fun interactive games, and delightful surprises.” Bringing the Heeler home to life using authentic sets and captivating storytelling. Explore the renowned cul-de-sac, wander through Bluey and Bingo’s bedroom, dive into the living room and playroom, and venture beyond to the backyard under the poinciana tree.

Even so, Disney missed out on a golden opportunity for the parks, Disney+, and its partnership with Ludo and Joe Brumm. Of all the words of tongue and pen, the saddest are “it might have been.”

Do you think Disney can recover from this? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!