Disney Heavily Restricts Access to Theme Park Updates, General Public Blocked From D23

Disney has unveiled a new policy for this year’s D23 expo.

All eyes and ears are pointing toward The Walt Disney Company’s D23 Ultimate Fan Event, though Disney will be enforcing a new policy not seen during previous years. As part of a new set of rules, the Disney Parks announcement panel at this year’s D23 event will not be made available to the public.

D23 is where Disney announces all of its upcoming projects, ranging from new entries in the Marvel and Star Wars universes to the company’s latest breakthroughs within the theme park industry. Disney’s yearly D23 expo kicks off on August 9 in Anaheim, California, which is home to the original Disneyland Resort.

Previous D23 events have been quite monumental in terms of news, though there’s been a noticeable lack of follow-through on certain projects.

In 2022, The Walt Disney Company announced its tentative plans to overhaul DinoLand U.S.A., an area located inside Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Florida. The land is centered on prehistoric creatures and archaeology, though it is admittedly dated and somewhat tacky when compared to Disney’s newer, more modern offerings like Pandora – The World of Avatar.

The ambitious plans to overhaul DinoLand were reiterated at 2023’s D23 event, with Disney sharing more details about the project. Instead of the originally announced anchors of Zootopia and Moana, Disney teased a new South America-inspired land, this time inspired by Disney’s Encanto.

In addition, an Indiana Jones-themed ride was teased to replace DINOSAUR, the “E-ticket” attraction located at the back of DinoLand.

Fast-forward close to a year, and fans have yet to receive any official confirmation about the project. This means fans are eagerly anticipating Disney’s 2024 presentation in the hopes that more information will be revealed.

However, fans may encounter trouble while trying to stay up-to-date on Disney theme park news, as the company plans to severely limit live stream access for this year’s event.

Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase is the name of Disney’s parks panel during D23, but this showcase will not be made available to the public. Unlike previous years, guests who aren’t in attendance during the event in California will not be given access to a live stream, according to sources such as Wdwnt.

It’s unclear why Disney opted to restrict live stream access, and it’s also unknown what exactly the procedure will be for media coverage. The live stream will still be made available to Disney cast members.

The parks panel will be hosted by Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro on Saturday, August 10, at 7 p.m. PT.

These are some of the exciting items Disney could discuss during D23, with several more projects in the works.

D23 Announcement Wishlist

Update on New Marvel “E-Ticket” Ride

Update on DinoLand U.S.A. Overhaul

Official Reveal of Disneyland’s Avatar Land

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Opening Date in Disneyland

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Refurb in Walt Disney World

Update to Journey Into Imagination with Figment

More Details on Test Track 3.0

There are a wide range of projects Disney could share more about during this year’s D23 event, though there are a few projects in particular we hope to hear more information about.

During Disney’s 2022 event, the company announced a new “Multiverse” ride based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe that would be located in Avengers Campus in Disneyland.

Earlier this year, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that a new Avatar land would be coming to the Disneyland Resort in the near future.

Disney’s D23 Ultimate Fan Event will run through August 11 and will be held in two separate locations, another big change from previous years.

Fans will be able to attend the main event at the Anaheim Convention Center and several panels at the Honda Center.

These panels will be divided by category and will include the following topics: Disney Entertainment brands such as Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and Disney animation, the Disney Experiences Panel, which focuses on theme park news; and the Disney Legends Ceremony, which honors celebrities, Imagineers, and other important figures within The Walt Disney Company.

Will you be attending this year’s D23 event? What panel are you most looking forward to?