Disney Prepares to Close ‘Toy Story’ Ride Forever, New Replacement on the Way

Guests don’t have much longer to enjoy a classic Disney theme park attraction.

Ahead of the closure of Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters at Tokyo Disney, the resort has unveiled a new “Complete the Mission” sticker commemorating the attraction.

This is the second attraction to close permanently at Tokyo Disney in 2024 after the resort’s version of Space Mountain closed permanently in July.

The Disney theme parks are notorious for their exhilarating roller coasters and intense thrill rides, but Disney’s Toy Story-themed attraction featuring Buzz Lightyear continues to be a crowd-pleaser for guests of all ages.

A version of Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters can be found at multiple Disney resorts, including Tokyo Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris, and the original Disneyland Resort in California. Each version of the ride is unique, but all challenge guests to rack up the highest score as they aim at a variety of robot and alien targets.

Guests are awarded the title of “Galactic Hero” if they manage to reach the top score of 999,999, but this is no small feat. Most of the targets on these attractions move and turn, making them hard to hit.

Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters will permanently close on October 31, 2024, giving guests a little more than two months to enjoy the ride. To commemorate the attraction, Tokyo Disney is hosting a final farewell celebration ahead of this closing date.

Part one of this farewell celebration began on July 2 and concludes on September 18. Part two begins on September 19. After its closure, the ride will be replaced by another arcade-style shooting experience, this time themed to Wreck-It-Ralph.

The new attraction will still be an interactive dark ride, this time placing guests in the world of Sugar Rush, the fictional racing video game featured in the animated Wreck-It-Ralph films. In the new story, the evil King Candy created “Sugar Bugs,” which are on the loose, meaning riders will need to work with Ralph and Vanellope to take them out.

Between September 19 and October 31, guests will be able to obtain a special “Complete the Mission” sticker for Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters. This sticker features Buzz Lightyear, a little green alien, and Emperor Zerg. Guests do not need to ride the attraction to receive the sticker.

Tokyo Disney held a similar celebration in the months before Space Mountain’s final day of operation, allowing guests to make their final memories on the iconic roller coaster.

As another way to commemorate the attraction, guests visiting between now and September 18 can also experience a special version of the ride called “Astro Hero Time!”

