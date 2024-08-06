Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Tokyo Disneyland

Disney Prepares to Close ‘Toy Story’ Ride Forever, New Replacement on the Way

Four turquoise and green ride vehicles, themed after Toy Story spacecraft and featuring "XP-38" decals, are lined up on a track, ready for passengers. They have seats and twin laser blasters, set against a futuristic backdrop with zigzag neon patterns.

Credit: Disney

Guests don’t have much longer to enjoy a classic Disney theme park attraction.

A family enjoys an interactive ride, with a child and two adults shooting light guns in a dimly lit, colorful arcade-style environment. they appear excited and engaged in the fun activity.
Credit: Tokyo Disney Resort

Ahead of the closure of Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters at Tokyo Disney, the resort has unveiled a new “Complete the Mission” sticker commemorating the attraction.

This is the second attraction to close permanently at Tokyo Disney in 2024 after the resort’s version of Space Mountain closed permanently in July.

Vibrant indoor amusement ride featuring colorful space-themed cars with mounted laser guns, set against a backdrop of galaxies, planets, and animated Galactic Hero figures.
Credit: Disney

The Disney theme parks are notorious for their exhilarating roller coasters and intense thrill rides, but Disney’s Toy Story-themed attraction featuring Buzz Lightyear continues to be a crowd-pleaser for guests of all ages.

A version of Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters can be found at multiple Disney resorts, including Tokyo Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris, and the original Disneyland Resort in California. Each version of the ride is unique, but all challenge guests to rack up the highest score as they aim at a variety of robot and alien targets.

Guests are awarded the title of “Galactic Hero” if they manage to reach the top score of 999,999, but this is no small feat. Most of the targets on these attractions move and turn, making them hard to hit.

Buzz Lightyear and Emperor Zurg engage in a space battle, surrounded by vibrant cosmic imagery and futuristic weapons, in a vivid and colorful setting from a 'Toy Story' themed attraction.
Credit: Tokyo Disney Resort

Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters will permanently close on October 31, 2024, giving guests a little more than two months to enjoy the ride. To commemorate the attraction, Tokyo Disney is hosting a final farewell celebration ahead of this closing date.

Part one of this farewell celebration began on July 2 and concludes on September 18. Part two begins on September 19. After its closure, the ride will be replaced by another arcade-style shooting experience, this time themed to Wreck-It-Ralph.

The new attraction will still be an interactive dark ride, this time placing guests in the world of Sugar Rush, the fictional racing video game featured in the animated Wreck-It-Ralph films. In the new story, the evil King Candy created “Sugar Bugs,” which are on the loose, meaning riders will need to work with Ralph and Vanellope to take them out.

Between September 19 and October 31, guests will be able to obtain a special “Complete the Mission” sticker for Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters. This sticker features Buzz Lightyear, a little green alien, and Emperor Zerg. Guests do not need to ride the attraction to receive the sticker.

A bright yellow Tokyo Disneyland ticket features Buzz Lightyear, an alien, and Emperor Zurg from Toy Story against a starry blue background. Text reads, "Buzz Lightyear's Astro Blasters: Complete the Mission! October 31, 2007." The Disney Resort Line logo is at the bottom.
Credit: Disney

Tokyo Disney held a similar celebration in the months before Space Mountain’s final day of operation, allowing guests to make their final memories on the iconic roller coaster.

As another way to commemorate the attraction, guests visiting between now and September 18 can also experience a special version of the ride called “Astro Hero Time!”

What’s your favorite ride at the Disney theme parks?

