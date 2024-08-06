Classic Disneyland Attraction Turned Off Indefinitely, Ride Shut Down

A legendary Disneyland attraction has closed.

The original Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, has entertained and inspired guests for decades, largely thanks to its incredible selection of rides and attractions. Haunted Mansion, Peter Pan’s Flight, Space Mountain, and Pirates of the Caribbean are all equally iconic, though other experiences like the Disneyland Railroad are just as magical.

The Disneyland Railroad is about as authentic a locomotive experience as guests can have while still being inside a theme park. The train takes guests all around Disneyland and stops at various locations around the park.

However, this attraction is now closed for refurbishment, leaving guests with fewer transportation options at Disneyland.

Disneyland’s Iconic Railroad

The Disneyland Railroad takes guests on a relaxing 18-minute-long journey around Disneyland Pak, providing an authentic, steam-powered experience unlike any other offered at the resort.

Walt Disney himself was incredibly passionate about trains and transport in general, insisting that his theme parks offer guests multiple ways to navigate them. Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts feature a railroad, with Disney World’s version taking guests around the massive Magic Kingdom park.

The Disneyland Railroad has a total of four stops:

Main Street, U.S.A.

New Orleans Square

Mickey’s Toontown

Tomorrowland

The New Orleans Square stop closed earlier this year as work continues on the park’s newest additions, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and Tiana’s Place. However, the Disneyland Railroad has completely ceased operation and closed for refurbishment.

The Disneyland Railroad closed on August 5, 2024, with Disney issuing a statement to guests about the closure on the attraction’s official webpage. It’s unknown what this refurbishment entails, but there’s a lot of work currently happening in Disneyland Park that likely affected the Railroad in a number of ways.

Construction is also still ongoing on Haunted Mansion’s exterior queue area, with Disneyland building a brand-new area near the classic dark ride.

This project was announced last year as an expansion to “Haunted Mansion’s Grounds” and is one of the more exciting projects currently happening at “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opened earlier this year at the Magic Kingdom and has been a big hit, though the new attraction has certainly faced some trouble in its first few weeks of operation.

Over the last few weeks, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has shut down multiple times, forcing guests to evacuate. The ride’s lighting, sound, and animatronics have also experienced technical issues, leaving some characters motionless as guests pass them by.

Fans will likely learn more about Disneyland’s version of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure during the company’s D23 event, which begins later this year.

This annual event is where The Walt Disney Company makes all of its major announcements regarding its theme parks and entertainment divisions. From Star Wars and Marvel to Walt Disney World and Tokyo Disneyland, all kinds of exciting bits of news are revealed here. Disney D23 begins August 9 and lasts through August 11, 2024.

In addition to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, fans are eagerly awaiting more information about Disneyland’s upcoming expansion based on James Cameron’s Avatar franchise.

Much like Walt Disney World, an Avatar–themed land was announced for the Disneyland Resort, with Disney CEO Bob Iger promising the project would deliver the same quality and immersion found in Florida’s version.

Will you be attending D23 this year?