Deadpool and Wolverine Returning for New Team-Up at Christmas

Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) have officially entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), thanks to Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox Studios in 2019, the art of fourth-wall-breaking, and, of course, the Multiverse.

Starring Ryan Reynolds (Wade Wilson/Deadpool) and Hugh Jackman (Logan/Wolverine), the new film marks the end of the Fox era and the beginning of a new one for the MCU. But where to from here? Will Marvel utilize these two insanely crowd-pleasing characters for future films? After all, it sure is hard to forget all the MCU’s struggles over the past four years.

As Deadpool himself tells Wolverine in the film, “Welcome to the MCU. You’re joining at a little bit of a low point.” Marvel’s movies haven’t performed that well since the likes of box office juggernauts Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Many fans and critics weren’t impressed with films such as The Eternals (2021), Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), and The Marvels (2023) — most of which bombed at the box office — citing “superhero movie fatigue” and the overall decline in quality with the MCU as the cause.

But how’s Deadpool & Wolverine performing at the box office?

How’s the Movie Doing at the Box Office?

Deadpool & Wolverine has already grossed just shy of $1B less than two weeks into its theatrical release with a $824.2M (now that’s what you call “maximum effort”). It’s currently on track to become the highest-grossing movie of 2024, but it’s already sat in second place behind Pixar’s Inside Out 2 (2024), which made a worldwide gross of over $1.5B.

Will There Be a Deadpool & Wolverine 2?

While there aren’t any current plans for another Deadpool & Wolverine team-up movie, we’ll more than likely see these characters return in a future MCU movie, whether it’s together or separately, especially given the movie’s success at the box office.

But with that said, Wade Wilson/Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds recently told Collider, “I have no idea if I’ll ever wear that Deadpool suit again — I hope I do — but I don’t know.”

Either way, upcoming theatrical MCU movies include Captain America: Brave New World (2025), Thunderbolts (2025), The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025), Blade (2025), Avengers: Doomsday (2026), and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

But the X-Men duo will actually be returning before the end of the year…

Unsurprisingly, Deadpool & Wolverine merchandise is already flooding shelves (both literally and in the digital sense). However, there aren’t any actual action figures out yet. Normally, when it comes to the likes of superhero movies, such merchandise tie-ins are readily available for fans to pick up ahead — or at least during — a film’s theatrical run.

But, for whatever reason, Hasbro Pulse’s “Deadpool & Wolverine Marvel Legends” figures aren’t available yet. The good news is that they do have a release date: mid-November. Coincidence? Unlikely. The toy giant Hasbro may be strategically stoking the flames to provoke a huge surge in sales in the run-up to Christmas 2024.

Holding off on a release like this until the Holidays would be a genius marketing move (perhaps Hasbro consulted Ryan Reynolds himself, seeing as he’s a marketing genius). And why wouldn’t they? The Marvel Legends figures in question look pretty spectacular.

And while we know the movie is R-rated, Wade Wilson/Deadpool recently made his Disney Parks debut. But let’s face it, the kids all know who he is anyway (although it’s not just kids who want to get their hands on these awesome action figures anyway — we do, too!).

So, there’s the “Marvel Legends Series Headpool with Marvel’s Logan Action Figure”, which is Logan in his normal attire (when Deadpool first meets him in the film). This figure comes equipped with “Headpool” — one of the many Deadpool variants seen in the third act.

Fans who were blown away by Logan’s iconic yellow X-Men Wolverine suit will probably be more tempted by “Marvel Legends Series Wolverine Action Figure” — although some fans aren’t happy that he doesn’t have the sleeveless arms as seen in the film.

Luckily, he does have a changeable head, so you can switch between Hugh Jackman’s handsome, rugged features (the likeness is uncanny) and the beautiful white-eyed Wolverine mask he dons at the end of the film that fans have been waiting to see for 20 years.

And, of course, there’s the “Marvel Legends Series Deadpool Action Figure” (exactly as he appears in the movie, although, unlike Wolverine, there’s no changeable head).

The question is, will Deadpool and Wolverine cause just as much mayhem in action figure-form as they do in the new movie? Will we all be scrambling to get our hands on them, or will we left hoping the Multiverse actually existed so that we can find other versions?

Deadpool & Wolverine Cameos

Here’s to hoping we also see other characters from the film — of which there are plenty — get the “Marvel Legends” treatment.

Cameos include Jennifer Garner’s Elektra Natchios from Daredevil (2003) and Elektra (2005), Wesley Snipes’ Blade from Blade (1998), Blade II (2002), and Blade: Trinity (2004), Chris Evans’ Johnny Storm from Fantastic Four (2005) and Fantastic Four 2: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), Tyler Mane‘s Sabretooth from X-Men (2000), Aaron Stanford’s Pyro from the first three X-Men movies, and Dafne Keen’s Laura/X-23 from Logan (2017).

Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds (Wade Wilson/Deadpool), Hugh Jackman (Logan/Wolverine), Emma Corrin (Cassandra Nova), Matthew Macfadyen (Mr Paradox), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa Carlysle), Rob Delaney (Peter Wisdom), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Stefan Kapičić (Colossus).

The film is out in theaters worldwide now.

Have you seen Deadpool & Wolverine yet? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!