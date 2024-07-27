Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Release ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Music Video

Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) is finally here, and its lead stars Ryan Reynolds (Wade Wilson/Deadpool) and Hugh Jackman (Logan/Wolverine) have released a new song and music video to celebrate the highly anticipated film’s release.

This article is spoiler-free!

The latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a long time coming. Not only have fans been desperate to see Deadpool’s MCU debut, which includes X-Men’s Wolverine and that delicious R rating, but it’s also the third entry in the beloved Deadpool film series.

Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018) collectively grossed over $1.5 worldwide, but not long after the second film hit theaters, Disney purchased 20th Century Fox, acquiring the rights to the X-Men movies in the process, which included the “Merc with the Mouth”.

The new film was released in theaters worldwide last week and it’s already getting glowing reviews from fans and critics. But while it’s as laugh-out-loud as you might have expected, it’s not quite as neatly packaged or as succinct in its storytelling as the previous two entries.

Storytelling is hardly what sells movies like Deadpool, though — the best way to measure how entertaining these films are is simply by asking, “How hard did it make me laugh?” Well, let’s just say you’ll end up leaving the movie theater with abs like Ryan Reynolds.

You’re probably also going in looking for as many Marvel cameos as possible, whether it’s from an established MCU character like one of the Avengers (Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Iron Man, The Hulk, Captain America, etc.) or someone from a non-MCU movie.

The introduction of the Multiverse has allowed Marvel to reach far and wide across the cinematic cosmos to pluck characters, and with them their respective actors, from all sorts of past Marvel entities, such as Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy (Spider-Man: No Way Home) and Fox’s X-Men film series (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness).

Of course, with characters such as Sabretooth (Tyler Mane) from X-Men (2000) and Laura/X-23 (Dafne Keen) from Logan (2017) back in the fold (and plenty of surprise cameos in store, some of which you could never have predicted) — not to mention Logan himself — Deadpool & Wolverine is no exception.

And, in true Deadpool fashion, it also shatters the fourth wall, which will leave you wondering how the film could even possibly be canon with the MCU. Now, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are continuing to break that wall while promoting the new film.

Whether or not Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Logan/Wolverine will ever team up again in the future remains to be seen. While Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool is now officially part of the MCU, rumor has it Wolverine is being recast in preparation for future projects.

With the new film expected to bring in huge numbers at the global box office, this may not be the last time we see these two iconic Marvel characters buddy up (although it’s not their first rodeo together — that honor goes to 2009’s solo flick Wolverine: X-Men Origins, which features a version of the Merc with the Mouth without a mouth).

However, during their recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the two stars joined forces once again for a high-energy rap in which they insult each other — not unlike their respective characters in the movie. Watch the hilarious new video below:

“I’m gruff and rugged,” Jackman says, to which Reynolds replies, “You’re old and slow!” “Deadpool’s mid,” the Wolverine star claps back, getting “Come at me, bro!” from his co-star.

This barely scratches the surface of the rest of the insults — but if you’re looking for over two hours’ worth of love-and-hate between the two, you’d best check out the actual film.

Sadly, though, this hasn’t been made into an official music video — something the new film is lacking, as the 2018 sequel had the privilege of the accompanying track “Out of Ashes” by the one and only Celine Dion, which came with a video featuring Deadpool himself.

Deadpool & Wolverine is out in theaters now.

Have you watched Deadpool & Wolverine yet? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!