‘Deadpool and Wolverine’: Ryan Reynolds Reveals Actor Behind Top-Secret Cameo You Definitely Missed

Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) has an awesome cameo you definitely missed.

The latest theatrical Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) offering is already among the most successful movies of 2024, having so far grossed $824.1M worldwide against its $200M budget. Even if it were to stop right there, it would still be a roaring success.

Fans and critics are also praising the Ryan Reynolds-led action-packed send-up, which is the third entry in the Deadpool series, following Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018).

This time, Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) makes his MCU debut following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Studios/Fox in 2019, which, along with all things Multiverse, gives the titular “Merc With a Mouth” plenty of fourth-wall-breaking material.

But Wade isn’t alone — just as the title promises, he has a reluctant Logan/Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) at his side as he tries to do something he’s never done before: save the world from being erased from existence at the hands of the TVA (Time Variance Authority).

The film marks Ryan Reynold’s fourth appearance as Deadpool — he first played the character (now considered a Multiversal variant) in Wolverine: X-Men Origins (2009). As for Jackman, Deadpool & Wolverine is his tenth outing as the adamantium-clawed mutant.

The Australian actor made his debut as Logan/Wolverine in X-Men (2000), returning in X2: X-Men United (2003), X-Men 3: The Last Stand (2006), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), Wolverine: X-Men Origins, The Wolverine (2013), and Logan (2017).

He also has small cameos in X-Men: First Class (2011) and X-Men: Apocalypse (2016).

Of course, as Deadpool & Wolverine explores the Multiverse, with the pair eventually finding themselves in an interdimensional “dumping ground” known as the void — a metaphor for the now-dead Fox movie franchises — the threequel is bursting at the seams with cameos.

Within the void, we’re reunited with Jennifer Garner’s Elektra Natchios from Daredevil (2003) and the spinoff Elektra (2005), Wesley Snipes’ Blade from Blade (1998), Blade II (2002), and Blade: Trinity (2004), Chris Evans’ Johnny Storm from Fantastic Four (2005) and Fantastic Four 2: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), Tyler Mane‘s Sabretooth from X-Men (2000), Aaron Stanford’s Pyro from the first three X-Men movies, and Dafne Keen’s Laura/X-23 from Logan.

However, during the film’s third act, we get an even bigger wave of cameos — although you might not be quite as familiar with these ones unless you’re an avid Deadpool comic book reader.

Wade and Logan come face-to-face with an army of Deadpool variants AKA “Deadpool Corps”, which includes Lady Deadpool (played by Ryan Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively), Kidpool (played by Ryan and Blake’s daughter, Inez Reynolds), Headpool (Nathan Fillion), and Cowboy Deadpool (Matthew McConaughey).

But there’s one Deadpool variant that either blended in with all the others, or, if you hail from “the green, green grass of Wales”, stood out for you and then some. This particular Deadpool’s chest is adorned with the Welsh flag — a red dragon, the country’s emblem, set against a red and white background.

If you’re a fan of Ryan Reynolds, you probably know that he bought the Welsh football club, Wrexham A.F.C, alongside Rob McElhenny (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) in 2020, a business venture that’s documented in the Disney+ series Welcome to Wrexham (2022).

Naturally, given Deadpool‘s meta humor, Ryan Reynolds included this newly-made variant of Deadpool to reference his love for Wrexham A.F.C and the country itself. His name? “Welshpool” (which also happens to be a market town in Wales).

And, recently, Ryan Reynolds revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that the Welshpool character is actually portrayed by Wrexham football player Paul Millen in the film.

You may have noticed one member of the Deadpool Corps was far deadlier than the rest. WELSHPOOL. @PMullin7 @Wrexham_AFC #DeadpoolAndWolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds (Wade Wilson/Deadpool), Hugh Jackman (Logan/Wolverine), Emma Corrin (Cassandra Nova), Matthew Macfadyen (Mr Paradox), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa Carlysle), Rob Delaney (Peter Wisdom), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Stefan Kapičić (Colossus).

The film is out in theaters worldwide now.

