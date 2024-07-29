It’s been a massive weekend for Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The weekend started with the release of Marvel Studios’ only movie of 2024, Deadpool & Wolverine (2024).

After Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds traveled the world to promote the film, it’s on pace to become the highest-grossing R-rated film in history. It has already surpassed $200 million in the domestic box office and $440 million worldwide.

After a series of disappointing box office returns, Marvel Studios got a much-needed hit with the latest Deadpool movie.

That would have made for an excellent weekend for Marvel, but there was more. At the San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel introduced the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including bringing back Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

The surprise announcement of Downey’s return set social media on fire, but it also overshadowed some other significant announcements, including the return of the Russo Brothers to direct the next two Avengers films, a new name for the next Fantastic Four movie, a first look at Marvel’s Thunderbolts, and Giancarlo Esposito finally confirming his role in the latest Captain America film.

However, while all that was happening this weekend before Deadpool & Wolverine hit theaters, audiences got a first look at the characters at Avengers Campus at Disney’s California Adventure. Deadpool and Wolverine met fans and made jokes about Splash Mountain and Disney’s acquisition of Fox Studios.

While audiences at the Disney Park loved their interactions with Deadpool and Wolverine, not everyone was thrilled. Parents voiced their concern that a Disney Park had characters from an R-rated movie interacting with young guests.

Parents took to social media to voice their concerns, not necessarily that the characters were in the parks, but that their children may want to see the film after interacting with an R-rated character. The latest Deadpool film is considered the raunchiest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While some people voiced their concern, others pointed out that guests routinely curse at their children at the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. While the two sides fought it out on social media, one user said that both are true: Deadpool shouldn’t be in a Disney Park, and parents shouldn’t cuss at their children anywhere.

People are complaining that characters from an R-rated movie should not appear in a “family” theme park. Have you noticed how many parents cuss at their children at Disneyland? https://t.co/lQSHjzgKym — robbybottoms (@robbybottoms) July 26, 2024

Disney’s History with R-Rated Characters

While some guests were offended by R-rated characters in a Disney Park, they seem to forget that years ago, Disney had several R-rated characters years ago.

The Great Movie ride at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Disney World, which Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railroad has since replaced, had several R-rated characters in the ride.

Alien (1979) and The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly (1966) were both R-rated. While guests did not interact with the film characters, they still played a prominent role in the attraction.

Disney also went against Walt’s wishes and served alcohol in the parks. While drinking is not rated, it could cause uncomfortable conversations with children at the Disney Parks.

So, even if parents think this is the first time an R-rated character has arrived at a Disney Park, it is not. There is an easy solution: parents can skip the Deadpool character meet and greet.

What do you think of Deadpool and Wolverine meeting fans at Disneyland?