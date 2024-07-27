Are Your Kids Deadpool Fans? Disney’s Risky R-Rated Push

With the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), Marvel’s latest summer smash has been incredibly received thus far, raking in over $3.8 million at the box office. However, are the studios aware of who’s really watching?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has amassed one of the biggest fan followings out of anything Disney owns. From Iron Man to The Marvels, the series stretches beyond genres, themes, concepts, and even age groups.

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While most of the MCU is geared toward all ages, not everything is meant for younger viewers. While a large percentage of Marvel fans grew up with their favorite heroes from a young age, Deadpool is the wrecking ball that breaks the mold.

Deadpool and Disney: Viewer Discretion Advised

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again. Just because something is under the Disney name, that doesn’t mean its appropriate for all ages.

Deadpool & Wolverine might be under Disney’s MCU label, but that doesn’t mean that R-rating just magically goes away. Ryan Reynolds made a very clear disclaimer about how much the film pushes multiple limits, including making enemies with the House of Mouse.

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Anyone who has ever seen any form of Deadpool media knows that he is far from the heroic character kids should look up to. With that in mind, it feels incredibly strange that Disney would go to great lengths to promote the film not just to adult Marvel fans but also to kids in the audience.

In spite of the very clear disclaimer and adult content (such as the very suggestive popcorn buckets), it feels like Disney is still trying to push Deadpool on an audience much too young to see any of the franchise. Decisions like having him as a meetable character at Disneyland doesn’t exactly fit the park’s magical aesthetic

Is Marvel Still Kid Friendly?

With the Avengers, Spider-Man, and the Guardians of the Galaxy and more under their belt, the MCU has a veritable buffet of movies and series for all ages to enjoy, but the addition of an R-rated film might give some parents pause when booting up Disney+ or planning their next Disney vacation.

As the new sequel makes headlines and Deadpool crashes into Disneyland, many might wonder whether or not they or their kids should watch the film.

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An article from USA Today puts it perfectly with the following quote:

“Disney owns the “Deadpool” franchise now, but that doesn’t mean this sequel is suddenly gentler or family-friendly. In just the first few minutes, there is blood everywhere and maybe three butt or penis jokes. The movie has scenes of brutal violence, drug abuse, casual suicidal ideation, and many masturbation- and sex-related conversations.”

In this writer’s opinion, Marvel as a whole is still a Multiverse where heroes and villains battle for the fate of their worlds on a regular basis, and that’s what gets viewers hooked. However, Deadpool is a strictly adult series that needs to be kept that way.

The Merc with the Mouth might be playing it somewhat safe during his time at the Disney Parks, but that doesn’t mean he’s appropriate for the general

Are your kids Deadpool fans? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!