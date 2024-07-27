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Are Your Kids Deadpool Fans? Disney’s Risky R-Rated Push

in Marvel, Movies & TV

Posted on by Zach Gass
Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) looking shocked

Credit: 20th Century Studios

With the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), Marvel’s latest summer smash has been incredibly received thus far, raking in over $3.8 million at the box office. However, are the studios aware of who’s really watching?

Iron Man's side hero lineup during Captain America: Civil War, (left to right) Black Panther, Vision, Iron Man, Black Widow, and War Machine
Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has amassed one of the biggest fan followings out of anything Disney owns. From Iron Man to The Marvels, the series stretches beyond genres, themes, concepts, and even age groups.

Related: Wesley Snipes Confirms ‘Blade’ Role in MCU

While most of the MCU is geared toward all ages, not everything is meant for younger viewers. While a large percentage of Marvel fans grew up with their favorite heroes from a young age, Deadpool is the wrecking ball that breaks the mold.

Deadpool and Disney: Viewer Discretion Advised

Deadpool, in his iconic red and black bodysuit, stands with two swords on his back, forming a heart shape with his hands. He poses in front of a fairy tale-style castle with turrets, resembling a theme park setting at dusk.
Credit: Inside the Magic

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again. Just because something is under the Disney name, that doesn’t mean its appropriate for all ages.

Deadpool & Wolverine might be under Disney’s MCU label, but that doesn’t mean that R-rating just magically goes away. Ryan Reynolds made a very clear disclaimer about how much the film pushes multiple limits, including making enemies with the House of Mouse.

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Anyone who has ever seen any form of Deadpool media knows that he is far from the heroic character kids should look up to. With that in mind, it feels incredibly strange that Disney would go to great lengths to promote the film not just to adult Marvel fans but also to kids in the audience.

In spite of the very clear disclaimer and adult content (such as the very suggestive popcorn buckets), it feels like Disney is still trying to push Deadpool on an audience much too young to see any of the franchise. Decisions like having him as a meetable character at Disneyland doesn’t exactly fit the park’s magical aesthetic

Is Marvel Still Kid Friendly?

Deadpool adjusting a belt that looks like his face
Credit: Marvel Studios

With the Avengers, Spider-Man, and the Guardians of the Galaxy and more under their belt, the MCU has a veritable buffet of movies and series for all ages to enjoy, but the addition of an R-rated film might give some parents pause when booting up Disney+ or planning their next Disney vacation.

As the new sequel makes headlines and Deadpool crashes into Disneyland, many might wonder whether or not they or their kids should watch the film.

Related: Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Speaks Out on Kang Recasting After Replacement Reported

An article from USA Today puts it perfectly with the following quote:

“Disney owns the “Deadpool” franchise now, but that doesn’t mean this sequel is suddenly gentler or family-friendly. In just the first few minutes, there is blood everywhere and maybe three butt or penis jokes. The movie has scenes of brutal violence, drug abuse, casual suicidal ideation, and many masturbation- and sex-related conversations.”

In this writer’s opinion, Marvel as a whole is still a Multiverse where heroes and villains battle for the fate of their worlds on a regular basis, and that’s what gets viewers hooked. However, Deadpool is a strictly adult series that needs to be kept that way.

The Merc with the Mouth might be playing it somewhat safe during his time at the Disney Parks, but that doesn’t mean he’s appropriate for the general

Are your kids Deadpool fans? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

in Marvel, Movies & TV

Tagged:Deadpool

Zach Gass

Zach Gass is a writer from East Tennessee with a passion for all things under the Disney name. From Disney history to the careers of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, Zach tries to keep his finger on the pulse of the mouse. While he would certainly love to see the parks around the globe, his home park will always be the Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. When he's not rubbing elbows with Mickey, Zach enjoys reading fantasy novels, retro video games, theatre, puppetry, and the films of Tim Burton.

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