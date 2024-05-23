Ryan Reynolds Makes Enemies with Disney in Deadpool Update

It’s no secret that Deadpool and Wolverine (2024) will be one of the biggest summer blockbusters this year, but will it be enough to keep Ryan Reynolds in the MCU? In one of the movie’s recent trailers, the man behind the Merc with the Mouth issued a massive disclaimer for the upcoming sequel, and openly gratuitous barely begins to describe it.

Anyone who’s ever heard the name “Deadpool” knows that the character, comics, and film franchise never do anything subtle. Thanks to Reynold’s involvement with the role, Deadpool has become a household name and the reason Marvel Studios can get away with a hard-R superhero film that leaves fans hungry for more.

Deadpool and Wolverine will officially usher both characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, meaning that the controversial comic book character is officially in league with Disney and will appropriately debut with an over-the-top R-rated action film. Here’s the juicy part: both parties officially know it.

Deadpool Takes Dig at Disney in New Disclaimer

Reynolds himself recently shared the trailer above, announcing that tickets were on sale for Deadpool and Wolverine and incorporating every action-packed trope one could expect from a new Marvel movie. However, if the viewer pauses at the 0:03 mark in the video, they will find a QR code right by Hugh Jackman’s leg in a blink and you’ll miss it moment. Said code will take them to Reynold’s personal account where the actor gives the following disclaimer in a seperate video.

Reynolds states,

“This film is as paper thin as a sequel to Battlefield Earth. We’re mostly going to beat each other senseless, make enemies with Disney, tell a few dick jokes, make a few jokes at my expense, make a lot of jokes at Hugh’s expense, and completely sidestep Marvel’s mandated after-credits sequence, which if you haven’t figured it out yet, is always just a commercial for another movie which will invariably end with a commercial for another movie. So sit back, relax, let us lower your IQ and raise your heart rate while we travel to a vapid Dreamland, a place where grown men and grown women walk around in tights, and act like it’s not a giant cultural cry for help. This is cinema.”

If that wasn’t enough, Reynolds also lets Deadpool do the talking and shares a similar video (seen here) in which the character himself describes the kind of “vapid dreamland” the audience is in for. While many might see this as one of Hollywood’s biggest stars taking a dig at Disney and making fun of one of the largest franchises in film history, it might actually be a wake-up call.

Saving Disney’s Superheroes

After the climactic conclusion that was Avengers: Endgame, Disney and Marvel have struggled to find the next big thing. With a few notable exceptions (Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3), 2023 was a year notorious for superhero fatigue. Even prominent figures in the industry, like James Gunn, were calling studios out. Enter Ryan Reynolds with a movie that both mocks the elements contributing to superhero fatigue and uses them to the ultimate advantage.

Think back to the beginning of the MCU, namely with films like Iron Man (2008), The Incredible Hulk (2008), and Captain America: The First Avenger (2011). While these films featured iconic superheroes that would later serve as the cornerstones for the Avengers series and then later the entire franchise, they were over-the-top action movies with people in tights and body armor beating the snot out of each other and making more than a few one-liners (looking at you, Mr. Stark); precisely what Ryan Reynolds is setting out to do with Deadpool and Wolverine.

While Reynolds is undoubtedly building up his latest contribution to the MCU, he’s also pointing the finger back at the House of Mouse in the process. Disney and Marvel are equally responsible for over-complicating some of their recent superhero movies, resulting in the need for something vapid and gratuitous to act as a sort of palate cleanser for the genre. That said, it seems like the studios are getting the message.

Reynolds is very open about “making enemies with Disney,” especially when the trailers are very hard-R. However, logic dictates that Disney wouldn’t allow it if the studio wasn’t in on the joke in the first place. Given Reynolds and Deadpool’s good rapport with their respective audiences, this wanton display of violence, profanity, and glorious excess might be just what Disney and Marvel need to rake in some serious box office bucks.

