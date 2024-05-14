Marvel Hints at Taylor Swift Again, Dazzler Takes the Stage

It’s been highly suggested that X-Men’s Dazzler will have a role in the upcoming Deadpool sequel and that music sensation Taylor Swift will bring her to life. While there has been no confirmation yet, Marvel Entertainment seems to be baiting fans once again with a new announcement (seen below).

'Dazzler' and 'Storm', two all-new X-Men solo titles, launch later this year in the From the Ashes era. Stay tuned this week for more announcements, plus, find out which X-Man will be joining Earth's Mightiest Heroes in 'Avengers #17'. #MarvelComics pic.twitter.com/xgrG7S4Qcx — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 13, 2024

Along with a new Avengers run, Dazzler is getting her own solo comic by Magdalene Visaggio this summer. That’s all very exciting, but it feels highly suspect that a new comic series featuring a superpowered pop star with a canon that features a notoriously large fan following and a “World Tour” releases right before Deadpool and Wolverine.

The upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine has tickled many Marvel fans’ fancies with sprinklings of fan service, especially in some of the recent trailers. However, as much as fans love seeing the legendary Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine, hundreds of Swifties might froth at the mouth if the rumors of Dazzler are true.

Dazzler Goes On Her Eras Tour

The official announcement from Marvel Comics shared the following.

“Turn down the house lights, turn up the volume, and get ready to rock with DAZZLER: X SONG #1! Written by Eisner nominee Magdalene Visaggio with art by Laura Braga, the punk rock hero grabs the mic for a one-shot this June!” “It’s all glitter and glamour in the underground punk scene…until Dazzler stumbles upon a part of her world that’s dangerous and violent. Now, it’s up to Dazzler to protect her dedicated Inhuman fans, even if doing so means that she has to turn to her own past for clues and answers.”

Like Dazzler, Swift has also jumped across multiple genres, and seeing her go from country to pop to rock isn’t unfamiliar. Additionally, this isn’t the only time Marvel has dropped Swift-esque imagery or hinted at her ties to the character.

A “Cruel Summer” for Marvel?

Marvel has previously teased Swift’s involvement in the upcoming film, and fans have speculated and pulled for her casting for a very long time. However, the damning evidence might lie with Ryan Reynolds himself.

In a previous interview with The Vancouver Sun, the Deadpool actor shared his thoughts on the rumor of Swift being cast.

“Yeah, I’ve heard that one,” said Reynolds laughing. “I love it (the gossip). I think it is a sign of how eager people are to get a peek behind the curtain in this world. Every single one of these secrets and spoilers will be revealed on July 26.”

In this writer’s opinion, why would Reynolds love the gossip if it weren’t true? Then again, it might only be another tactic in hyping up the film. Additionally, Inside the Magic also predicted Taylor Swift’s involvement.

In a previous article on the subject, we said,

“Given the character’s reputation and appetite for pop culture, Taylor Swift making an appearance as herself in a Deadpool sequel is practically expected given both the singer’s popularity and her friendship with Ryan Reynold’s wife, Blake Lively. But why would the studio want to see her as one of the super-powered members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Pair that with what seems to be happening in the X-Men comics, and it looks as though that Dark Phoenix has come home to roost. Clunky comic book jokes aside, Taylor Swift may or may not join the MCU, but it certainly appears she has influence over Dazzler, at least in a few ways.

