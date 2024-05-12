Upcoming MCU ‘X-Men’ Movie: Every Character Confirmed

With Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man making the ultimate sacrifice to defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin) and Chris Evans concluding his portrayal of Steve Rogers/Captain America, symbolically passing on the mantle, a significant opportunity emerges for new superhero teams such as the Fantastic Four and X-Men to assume prominent roles within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Deadpool & Wolverine: Bringing X-Men Into the MCU Related: Goodbye Superman: Henry Cavill Poised To Become Disney’s New Cap in MCU (Report) During Super Bowl LVIII, Marvel Studios, under The Walt Disney Company, revealed a major announcement: the eagerly awaited third installment of the Deadpool film series, previously known as Deadpool 3, has been renamed Deadpool & Wolverine. Ryan Reynolds, known for his portrayal of Deadpool/Wade Wilson (self-dubbed “Marvel Jesus”), collaborated with his “frenemy” Hugh Jackman, famous for his role as Wolverine/Logan in the Fox X-Men Universe. Together, they disclosed that the Deadpool series would continue, transitioning smoothly into Disney’s MCU under the guidance of Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. With the Multiverse Saga phase, the Fox X-Men Universe will merge with the expansive MCU, posing the challenge for Marvel to incorporate the mutant-focused X-Men universe into the narrative of the third Deadpool movie. Directed by Shawn Levy, recognized for his work on Deadpool 2, this latest addition to the Deadpool franchise will become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) following The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, now 20th Century Studios.

Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin)

Emma Corrin (The Crown, Lady Chatterley’s Lover, My Policeman) is slated to depict a variation of “Professor X” — Charles Xavier’s malevolent twin, Cassandra Nova, from the Marvel Comics.

Cassandra Nova emerges as a formidable antagonist within Marvel comic book world, making her debut in the “New X-Men” series by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely. As a potent Mutant villain, she shares a dark past with Charles Xavier, being his twin sister who survived by transferring her consciousness into her mother’s body.

Driven by intense animosity towards Mutants, particularly her brother, she orchestrates ruthless actions. Nova orchestrates a devastating Mutant genocide on Genosha, the sanctuary island potentially housing Adamantium, with possible connections to the Eternals (2021). This establishes her as a formidable adversary for the X-Men, exploiting their weaknesses and sowing discord within the team.

Vanessa (Morena Baccarin)

Vanessa, Wade Wilson’s fiancée from the original Deadpool movie, dies in Deadpool 2, which kicks off the main plot of the film. Fighting desperately to seek revenge for her death, Deadpool unspools time itself to right those wrongs — eventually having to make the tough decision to say goodbye to her in the afterlife and return to the world of the living to save the day once again and do the right thing.

The question from the recent Deadpool & Wolverine, however, shows Wade Wilson living comfortably with Vanessa and a whole host of friends, celebrating his birthday. Which begs the real question — just how much time travel shenanigans did he endure to bring some variant of Vanessa back from the grave?

Enough, it seems, to trigger the Time Variance Authority (TVA) from Disney+ (Disney Plus) orginal Loki (2021) to step in and intervene, thus kickstarting the events of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Elektra Natchios (Jennifer Garner)

Current Marvel fans might be expecting the more recent portrayal of Elektra to show up in the MCU, namely Elodie Yung’s iteration from the 2015 Daredevil Netflix-Marvel series. The Elektra slated to return first to the Marvel fold, however, is none other than Jennifer Garner’s Elektra from the early 2000s.

In 2005’s Elektra, Elektra Natchios is portrayed by actress Jennifer Garner. The film is a spin-off from the 2003 Daredevil movie starring Ben Affleck in the titular role of Matt Murdock/Daredevil, and follows Elektra as she becomes a freelance assassin after being resurrected by the Hand, a group of mystical ninjas. The movie delves into Elektra’s journey of redemption as she battles both external threats and her own inner demons.

Now, it appears that this variant of Elektra will encounter Deadpool and Wolverine as they navigate the death of the “20th Century Fox” X-Men franchise and fully enter the MCU.

Pyro/John Allerdyce (Aaron Stanford)

In the early Fox X-Men suite of movies, Pyro/John Allerdyce is a recurring character known for his ability to manipulate fire (but not create it). He first appears in X-Men (2000), portrayed by actor Alex Burton, as a student at Professor Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters. However, his role is expanded upon in X2: X-Men United (2003) and X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), where he is portrayed by actor Aaron Stanford.

Eventually, Pyro becomes disillusioned with Professor Xavier’s pacifist approach and joins Magneto’s Brotherhood of Mutants. Throughout the films, Pyro serves as a recurring antagonist, often clashing with the X-Men, particularly his former friends Iceman and Rogue. His character arc explores themes of identity, loyalty, and the consequences of choosing a path of violence and extremism.

How he ends up in Deadpool & Wolverine is anyone’s guess.

The X-Force

In the Deadpool movies, the X-Force, a team of mutant mercenaries led by Deadpool himself, is introduced in Deadpool 2. The team, formed to protect the young mutant Firefist, includes Domino (Zazie Beetz), Bedlam (Terry Crews), Shatterstar (Lewis Tan), Zeitgeist (Bill Skarsgård), normal human Peter (Rob Delaney), and Vanisher (whose identity remains a mystery until a comedic reveal). Despite their unique abilities, the mission to stop the time-traveling cyborg Cable (Josh Brolin) faces comedic setbacks, resulting in most of the team meeting unfortunate fates. In Deadpool & Wolverine, it appears as if Lewis Tan’s Shatterstar and Rob Delaney’s Peter have been confirmed to return.

Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand)

Portrayed by actress Brianna Hildebrand, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, whose real name is Ellie Phimister, is a young mutant with the ability to generate explosive energy. She first appears in Deadpool (2016) as a member of the X-Men and serves as a trainee under the mentorship of Colossus (Stefan Kapičić). Negasonic Teenage Warhead plays a significant role in assisting Deadpool during his battles against the film’s antagonist, Ajax.

She later reprises her role in Deadpool 2, where she returns as a full-fledged member of the X-Men and assists Deadpool once again, this time in his efforts to protect the young mutant Firefist. Negasonic Teenage Warhead’s signature dry humor will seemingly return for the third movie.

Colossus (Stefan Kapičić)

Colossus in both Deadpool films is depicted as a gentle giant with the ability to transform his body into organic steel, granting him superhuman strength and durability. In the film, he serves as a mentor figure to the titular character Deadpool and tries to convince him to join the X-Men and become a hero. Despite Deadpool’s reluctance, Colossus remains persistent in his efforts to guide him towards the path of righteousness.

Blind Al (Leslie Uggams)

Blind Al is Deadpool’s elderly roommate and confidante and is a resident of Deadpool’s apartment. Despite her blindness, Blind Al is witty, resourceful, and unafraid to stand up to Deadpool’s antics. She shares a unique and often humorous relationship with Deadpool, serving as both a mentor and a foil to his irreverent behavior.

Dopinder (Karan Soni)

Dopinder is portrayed by actor Karan Soni. He is a taxi driver who becomes entangled in Deadpool’s adventures who first appears in then first film and develops a friendship with him. Throughout the film, Dopinder becomes increasingly involved in Deadpool’s chaotic world, even aiding him in his missions.

Is there anyone we missed? Sound off in the comments below!