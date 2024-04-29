Hello again, Cap. Related: Upcoming ‘Spider-Man’ Movie Release Scrapped by Sony as Plans Shift Avengers: Endgame (2019) marked the departure of several key Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Avengers, notably Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man/Tony Stark, who sacrificed himself for the greater good, and Chris Evans’ Captain America/Steve Rogers, who retired and passed his iconic Vibranium shield to Anthony Mackie‘s Sam Wilson/Falcon.

The new Captain America film will seemingly take off from where 2021’s Disney+ (Disney Plus) series Falcon and the Winter Soldier left off, with Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) on the road to healing from his HYDRA past, and Sam Wilson finally stepping into the role as Captain America.

Now, a new and exciting first look for the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World film has surfaced.

A First Look at Disney’s New Captain America Movie

Captain America: Brave New World has received its first promotional poster.

The McDonalds ad, featuring Mackie’s Wilson in brand-new Captain America garb, stands patriotically in the foreground while Danny Ramirez, who portrayed U.S. Air Force lieutenant Joaquin Torres in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, flies in the background — who ostensibly takes on the role of Falcon.

A brand new look at Sam Wilson and Joaquin Torres in ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD.’

The upcoming movie is sure to reframe the Captain America movie lore, as the series continues in a whole new way, distancing itself from Evans’ Steve Rogers and his “fish out of water”, World War II-centric storyline. In the new Captain America film, it seems as if Marvel Studios are readying themselves to bring some nostalgic properties back into the mainline MCU fray, starting with 2008’s Incredible Hulk — the official first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — even if original Hulk/Bruce Banner actor Edward Norton was almost immediately replaced by Mark Ruffalo in 2012’s The Avengers after reportedly bad behavior. In Captain America: Brave New World, Tim Blake Nelson returns as Samuel Sterns, AKA the Leader, a cellular biologist who gains superhuman intelligence after exposure to Bruce Banner’s gamma-irradiated blood. Harrison Ford takes on the role of Thaddeus Ross AKA Thunderbolt Ross, now the President Ross of the United States (and potentially the Red Hulk), succeeding the late William Hurt. Liv Tyler reprises her role as Betty Ross, a cellular biologist and Banner’s former girlfriend. Although Bucky Barnes as the Winter Soldier, a staple of classic Captain America films, is absent from the cast list, the MCU is redirecting his storyline to the upcoming Thunderbolts movie. As Marvel Studios, led by Kevin Feige, intensifies its focus on Hulk-related narratives, with projects like the 2022 Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and various Incredible Hulk storylines in Cap 4, the possibility of a World War Hulk solo movie appears more promising than ever. Captain America: Brave New World footage via a new Brave New World trailer could come any day, now.

Alongside the expected cast including the new Captain America, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America. Carl Lumbly plays Isaiah Bradley, a Korean War veteran and super soldier from Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021), a Disney+ original like Secret Invasion (2023) and Moon Knight (2022).

Shira Haas portrays Sabra, an Israeli superheroine, amidst controversy over potential problematic portrayals. Xosha Roquemore, Seth Rollins, and Rosa Salazar have also been cast in undisclosed roles, which could potentially be the Serpent Society — although recent rumors indicate the plot point to be cut.