The new Captain America film will seemingly take off from where 2021’s Disney+ (Disney Plus) series Falcon and the Winter Soldier left off, with Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) on the road to healing from his HYDRA past, and Sam Wilson finally stepping into the role as Captain America.
Now, a new and exciting first look for the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World film has surfaced.
A First Look at Disney’s New Captain America Movie
Captain America: Brave New World has received its first promotional poster.
The McDonalds ad, featuring Mackie’s Wilson in brand-new Captain America garb, stands patriotically in the foreground while Danny Ramirez, who portrayed U.S. Air Force lieutenant Joaquin Torres in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, flies in the background — who ostensibly takes on the role of Falcon.
The Streamr shared the following poster image to X/Twitter, with the aforementioned image with the iconic McDonalds “Golden Arches” melded with the iconic Cap shield at the bottom of the picture:
A brand new look at Sam Wilson and Joaquin Torres in ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD.’
— The Streamr (@The_Streamr) April 29, 2024
More on Captain America: Brave New World
Alongside the expected cast including the new Captain America, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America. Carl Lumbly plays Isaiah Bradley, a Korean War veteran and super soldier from Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021), a Disney+ original like Secret Invasion (2023) and Moon Knight (2022).
Shira Haas portrays Sabra, an Israeli superheroine, amidst controversy over potential problematic portrayals. Xosha Roquemore, Seth Rollins, and Rosa Salazar have also been cast in undisclosed roles, which could potentially be the Serpent Society — although recent rumors indicate the plot point to be cut.