Through this collaboration, Marvel Studios, a subsidiary of Disney, and Sony have forged a fresh agreement regarding the inclusion of Spider-Man within the MCU. This accord permitted Spider-Man’s appearance in MCU films, commencing with Captain America: Civil War in 2016, with actor Tom Holland assuming the mantle of Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

Presently, under the leadership of Kevin Feige at Marvel Studios, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has struck a unique arrangement with Sony, facilitated by their parent company, The Walt Disney Company.

The primary focus of the Sony Marvel Universe revolves around the Spider-Man intellectual property, after Marvel Comics sold their film and merchandising rights before the explosive popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Marvel Studios. This means that Sony can exclusively develop and expand upon the Spider-Man franchise, as long as they stay within its associated characters and villains. This includes iconic Spidey characters like Uncle Ben, Aunt May, Mary Jane Watson, Harry Osborn, the Green Goblin/Norman Osborn, and Doc Ock/Doctor Octopus/Otto Octavius. However, not all of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU) films have the brightest future. Why is Sony Delaying Kraven the Hunter? Related: ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Will Retcon ‘Logan’ Ending: Report Variety recently reported that Kraven the Hunter, a Spider-Man film under Sony’s SSU, originally slated for an August 2024 release, will now have this original release scrapped. Its new release date is December 13, 2024, pushing the Sony Spider-Man movie even further back — away from Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine summer slot. Very little is currently known about this upcoming Spider-Man Sony movie, which will join Morbius (2022) and Madame Web (2023) under Sony’s slate of recent Spidey-adjacent movies. Things are not looking up for this film, however, considering its predecessors, as well as the fact that Sony has kept relatively quiet about the movie. Very few even know that the movie has already had its first trailer drop in June of last year: Kraven the Hunter will see Aaron Taylor-Johnson portray Sergei Kravinoff/Kraven the Hunter, a big-game hunter reimagined as a conservationist and protector of the natural world. Ariana DeBose stars as Calypso, Kraven’s love interest and a voodoo priestess. What’s Next for the Sony Spider-Man Universe

Kraven the Hunter

JC Chandor is directing the film, which has a screenplay written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk.

Sony’s upcoming R-rated Spider-Man universe movie, Kraven the Hunter, will star Aaron Taylor Johnson — the MCU’s Quicksilver/Pietro Maximoff, brother of Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). As the Quicksilver character was previously owned by Fox under their X-Men franchise (prior to The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition), Johnson’s character was unceremoniously killed off in the same movie he debuted — 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Kraven will seemingly follow Johnson’s Kraven through his origin, as someone who hunts humans instead of animals, in a twist to his Marvel Comics lore.

Fred Hechinger takes on the role of Dmitri Smerdyakov, Kraven’s half-brother and a master of disguise known as Chameleon. Christopher Abbott appears as the Foreigner, a skilled mercenary and assassin. Alessandro Nivola portrays Aleksei Sytsevich, also known as Rhino, a Russian mercenary with the ability to transform into a human-rhino hybrid. Russell Crowe depicts Nikolai Kravinoff, Kraven’s estranged father. Levi Miller’s role remains undisclosed.

Venom 3

Sony scored another significant victory with the successful Venom film franchise, which features Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom and has consisted so far of Venom (2018) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021). Venom 3, or Venom: The Last Dance, is slated to seemingly end the R-rated franchise with arguably the only successful SSU film of the bunch. The last time fans saw Venom and Eddie Brock on screen was in the Marvel Studios and Sony joint feature Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). The Venom Symbiote played a significant part in the film’s post-credits scene, with Eddie Brock getting unceremoniously pulled back to his home universe in the SSU—accidentally leaving behind a drop of the Symbiote in the main Marvel universe.

Spider-Man 4



Following the events of the MCU’s Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and the multiverse upheaval caused by Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, alias Spider-Man, has deliberately withdrawn from the public eye.

But what lies ahead for Spidey after Holland’s hiatus? All signs indicate a soft reboot of Peter Parker’s narrative in the upcoming Spider-Man 4. This new installment is expected to diverge from the familiar school-age Spider-Man storyline depicted in the “Home” trilogy of MCU films.

With Spider-Man 4 the cause of much debate between Disney and Sony, and potentially set to start filming in September this year according to insiders, the film has yet to officially find its director. Sony’s first Spidey film trilogy’s director, Sam Raimi, could even potentially head the project.