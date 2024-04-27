Did Disney make the right decision?

The sequel to 2018’s Captain Marvel, re-titled The Marvels (2023) from Captain Marvel 2, debuted last year under director Nia DaCosta. Set within Marvel Studios’ Phase Five, the movie continues Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel’s (Brie Larson) journey following the defeat of the tyrannical Kree Supreme Intelligence in the first film and after the events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

The plot of superhero movie The Marvels revolves around Carol Danvers re-emerging as Captain Marvel.

Unexpectedly, she finds herself swapping roles with Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), the daughter of Carol’s late best friend Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), and the young Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), a character previously introduced in her Disney+ (Disney Plus) series, Ms. Marvel (2022). They are all brought together to thwart the ambitions of their adversary, Kree revolutionary Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton).

The Marvels, Captain Marvel 2 Sequel Pulled by Disney

Known Hollywood and Marvel insider Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) has come forward with the news that The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios, run by Marvel President Kevin Feige, have allegedly canceled a Marvel television Disney+ series centered around Captain Marvel 2 / The Marvels star Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, or the MCU’s Photon. Nexus Point News shared the Marvel movie report from Richtman’s subscriber feed on X/Twitter:

A series centered around Monica Rambeau (Photon) was reportedly in the works at Marvel Studios but following ‘THE MARVELS’ reception, it was axed. Her story will now continue in another project. (via: @DanielRPK)

The news that Monica Rambeau’s story will continue in future MCU endeavors (though likely not via Marvel TV shows) is definitely good news for Marvel fans and X-Men fans alike — seeing as the post-credits scene of The Marvels depicted Rambeau seemingly stuck in the Fox X-Men universe for the time being. A show centered around her would definitely have explored her particularly interesting side of the Multiverse Saga.

Unfortunately, the mediocre reception for The Marvels, alongside its meager box office takings, suggests that the Captain Marvel franchise story and its characters will have a diminished presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the near future. Perhaps this even spells the end for the Captain Marvel film franchise entirely.

There’s definitely still room for Captain Rambeau to turn up in future Avengers films Avengers 5 (formerly Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) and Avengers 6 AKA Avengers: Secret Wars — potentially returning along with current or Multiversal variants of beloved heroes like Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), or the Incredible Hulk/Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).

Would you have watched a Monica Rambeau-centric Disney+ series? Did Disney make the right decision for the MCU future?

In Marvel comic-inspired The Marvels, Park Seo-Joon made his debut as Prince Yan, hailing from the planet Aladna and serving as an ally to Danvers (as well as being her husband — it’s complicated). Samuel L. Jackson reprised the role of Nick Fury, the former director of S.H.I.E.L.D., who collaborated with the Skrulls at S.A.B.E.R. after the events of Secret Invasion (2023).

Additionally, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, and Saagar Shaikh reprised their roles as members of Kamala Khan’s family (her mother, father, and older brother respectively) from the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel.

Jimmy Woo is played by Randall Park, Ty-Rone by Daniel Ings, Papp-Tonn, a Kree scientist, is Colin Stoneley, while Gary Lewis is Emperor Dro’ge, the Skrull leader. The ensemble also features Shamier Anderson, Abraham Popoola, Ffion Jolly, Caroline Simonnet, and Jessica Zhou. Furthermore, Goose, Carol’s pet Flerken, makes a comeback, portrayed by cats Nemo and Tango.