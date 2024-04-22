‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Will Retcon ‘Logan’ Ending: Report

At the latest Super Bowl LVIII, Marvel Studios made a major announcement: the long-awaited third installment of the Deadpool film series, formerly known as Deadpool 3, has been renamed Deadpool & Wolverine.

Directed by Shawn Levy, recognized for his work on Deadpool 2, this new addition to the Deadpool franchise will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) following The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, now known as 20th Century Studios.

Related: Every ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Cameo We Know So Far

Ryan Reynolds, recognized for his role as Deadpool/Wade Wilson (or as he calls himself, “Marvel Jesus”), teamed up with his “frenemy” Hugh Jackman, renowned for his portrayal of Wolverine/Logan in the Fox X-Men Universe. Together, they first disclosed that the Deadpool series would continue, smoothly moving into Disney’s MCU under the guidance of Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

During the Multiverse Saga phase, as the Fox X-Men Universe converges with the vast MCU, Marvel now faces the challenge of incorporating the mutant-focused X-Men universe into the narrative of the third Deadpool movie. Naturally, what’s now canon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have to be reevaluated — and it appears that the fan-favorite Wolverine send-off, Logan (2017), that ended Jackman’s tenure in the X-Men franchise, before the entire thing ended in 2019’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix, will now have its ending likely altered. Related: Dwayne Johnson Heading for Disney’s Marvel Universe: Report Is Logan‘s Ending No Longer Canon?

Known Hollywood insider and Marvel scooper Alex Perez is debunking Ryan Reynolds himself — or, more accurately, seemingly calling him out for lying.

The insider posted to X/Twitter insinuating Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s announcement statement about Logan not being “touched” by the upcoming Deadpool film, indicating that Deadpool & Wolverine might retcon or at least continue Wolverine/Logan’s story after Logan:

(first image, of Ryan Reynolds on left and Hugh Jackman on right) “Logan” takes place in 2029. Totally Separate Thing. Logan died in “Logan”, not touching that. (second image, of Maury Povich reading a card) The Lie Detector determined that was a lie.

Even as fans reacted in surprise, Perez insisted that he provide further clarification on the matter, answering a fan, James Preston Poole, and made it clear that this change would be for the benefit of all:

It’s more like… (image of typewriter adding “?” to the words “THE END”)



(quoted) Poole: They’re really erasing the end of LOGAN so Hugh Jackman can make epic chimichanga jokes with Ryan Reynolds. Nothing is sacred.