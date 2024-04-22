‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Will Retcon ‘Logan’ Ending: Report

At the latest Super Bowl LVIII, Marvel Studios made a major announcement: the long-awaited third installment of the Deadpool film series, formerly known as Deadpool 3, has been renamed Deadpool & Wolverine.
Directed by Shawn Levy, recognized for his work on Deadpool 2, this new addition to the Deadpool franchise will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) following The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, now known as 20th Century Studios.
Ryan Reynolds, recognized for his role as Deadpool/Wade Wilson (or as he calls himself, “Marvel Jesus”), teamed up with his “frenemy” Hugh Jackman, renowned for his portrayal of Wolverine/Logan in the Fox X-Men Universe. Together, they first disclosed that the Deadpool series would continue, smoothly moving into Disney’s MCU under the guidance of Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
During the Multiverse Saga phase, as the Fox X-Men Universe converges with the vast MCU, Marvel now faces the challenge of incorporating the mutant-focused X-Men universe into the narrative of the third Deadpool movie.
Naturally, what’s now canon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have to be reevaluated — and it appears that the fan-favorite Wolverine send-off, Logan (2017), that ended Jackman’s tenure in the X-Men franchise, before the entire thing ended in 2019’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix, will now have its ending likely altered.
Known Hollywood insider and Marvel scooper Alex Perez is debunking Ryan Reynolds himself — or, more accurately, seemingly calling him out for lying.
The insider posted to X/Twitter insinuating Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s announcement statement about Logan not being “touched” by the upcoming Deadpool film, indicating that Deadpool & Wolverine might retcon or at least continue Wolverine/Logan’s story after Logan:
(first image, of Ryan Reynolds on left and Hugh Jackman on right) “Logan” takes place in 2029. Totally Separate Thing. Logan died in “Logan”, not touching that.
(second image, of Maury Povich reading a card) The Lie Detector determined that was a lie.
Even as fans reacted in surprise, Perez insisted that he provide further clarification on the matter, answering a fan, James Preston Poole, and made it clear that this change would be for the benefit of all:
It’s more like… (image of typewriter adding “?” to the words “THE END”)
(quoted) Poole: They’re really erasing the end of LOGAN so Hugh Jackman can make epic chimichanga jokes with Ryan Reynolds.
As the MCU expands into Avengers 5 (formerly Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) and Avengers 6, also known as Avengers: Secret Wars, under Kevin Feige’s new vision emphasizing a “grounded” and “street-level” narrative, a planned cinematic spectacle in Secret Wars appears poised to conclude the current Multiverse Saga. There’s a strong possibility that any character Dwayne Johnson portrays in Deadpool & Wolverine could potentially transition into Avengers: Secret Wars as well.
The speculated lineup of X-Men characters rumored to appear in Deadpool & Wolverine includes Halle Berry potentially reprising her role as Ororo Munroe/Storm, Famke Janssen returning as Dr. Jean Grey, James Marsden revisiting his character Scott Summers/Cyclops, and the beloved Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic portrayal of Professor Charles Xavier/Professor X, alongside Ian McKellen returning as Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto.
Moreover, there is a chance that the new Marvel film will feature the younger iterations of Professor Xavier, Magneto, and Mystique from the Fox X-Men franchise, portrayed by James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, and Jennifer Lawrence, respectively.
Returning actors include Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Peter, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox.
The film also sees the return of Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Stefan Kapičić as Colossus, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Randal Reeder as Buck, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford returns as Pyro, and Jennifer Garner as Elektra Natchios. Additionally, Dogpool, Sabretooth, Toad, and repurposed footage of Chris Hemsworth as Thor appear in the film.
Are you excited about Deadpool & Wolverine? Do you think it will retcon Logan? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!
These revelations only scratch the surface of anticipated cameos and roles in Deadpool & Wolverine. Speculation also swirls around Taylor Swift’s potential casting as either Dazzler or Lady Deadpool, and potentially Daniel Radcliffe as a younger variant of the iconic Wolverine, as the convergence of the X-Men and MCU cinematic realms opens up limitless possibilities leading into Captain America: Brave New World, Avengers 5, and Avengers: Secret Wars.
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