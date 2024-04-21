How would Disney introduce The Rock to the MCU?

Related: Goodbye Potter: Daniel Radcliffe Poised To Replace Iconic Marvel Actor Following Disney Reveal

At Super Bowl LVIII, Marvel Studios made a notable announcement, revealing a major update: the long-anticipated third installment of the Deadpool film series, previously known as Deadpool 3, would now be titled Deadpool & Wolverine. Directed by Shawn Levy, acclaimed for his work on Deadpool 2, this newest entry in the Deadpool franchise will become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), following The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, now known as 20th Century Studios.

Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy), renowned for bringing Deadpool/Wade Wilson (self-dubbed “Marvel Jesus”) to life, teamed up with his “frenemy” Hugh Jackman, who famously portrayed Wolverine/Logan in the Fox X-Men Universe. Together, they first announced that the Deadpool franchise would continue, smoothly transitioning into Disney’s MCU under the guidance of Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Related: Every ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Cameo We Know So Far As the Fox X-Men Universe merges into the expansive MCU during its Multiverse Saga phase, Marvel faces the task of integrating the mutant-centric X-Men universe into the storyline of the third Deadpool film. With Deadpool & Wolverine set to pit the two leads against multiple Multiversal variants of themselves — it stands to reason that Marvel’s true “Multiverse of Madness” will come in the form of wacky X-Men variants and crazy cameos.

Will Dwayne Johnson Join the MCU?

It’s no doubt that Dwayne Johnson, AKA The Rock, is someone of a The Walt Disney Company favorite. Having starred in various Disney roles, both animated and in real life, the wrestler has lent his voice to the Disney character and demigod Maui in the animated film Moana (2016).

In Race to Witch Mountain (2009), Johnson portrayed Jack Bruno, a Las Vegas cab driver entangled in an extraordinary adventure with two siblings possessing supernatural abilities. The Game Plan (2007) saw Johnson in the lead role of Joe Kingman, a successful football quarterback who discovers he has a daughter. Most recently, Johnson starred as Frank Wolff, a daring riverboat captain, in Jungle Cruise (2021) alongside Emily Blunt, inspired by the beloved Disney theme park attraction.

With the live-action Moana remake also set to occur within the Disney umbrella, it seems only inevitable that Johnson will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point.

Now, Hollywood and Marvel insider Alex Perez of Comic Circus is teasing Dwayne Johnson to potentially appear in Deadpool & Wolverine. Perez is known for being a largely accurate source when it comes to reporting Marvel Studios scoops, making this new tease especially interesting.

Responding to Marvel fan @Sharko78 on X/Twitter, Perez cryptically seems to approve of the fan’s observation that Dwayne Johnson has “canonically fought alongside Iron Man, Thor and Storm” in the Marvel Comics:

Alex Perez: (GIF of Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) saying “There’s no one on this planet that can stop me.” (quoted) @Sharko78: In Marvel comics, Dwayne Johnson canonically fought alongside Iron Man, Thor and Storm. And has already seen Dr. Doom 👀🔥

This exciting tease could definitely be hinting at a funny cameo akin to fellow WWE wrestler John Cena in director Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie. There are quite a few exciting cameo appearances rumored to join the upcoming Deadpool movie.

In Barbie, Cena played “Kenmaid”, a merman Ken, who appeared seemingly out of nowhere as part of a comedic cameo alongside pop singer Dua Lipa (as Mermaid Barbie). Could Johnson join Deadpool & Wolverine in a similar throwaway gag? Or could he be playing someone a little more key to the Marvel universe?

With the MCU expanding into Avengers 5 (previously Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) and Avengers 6 AKA Avengers: Secret Wars following the new, “grounded” and “street-level” story planned by Kevin Feige, a planned cinematic event of epic proportions in Secret Wars will seemingly draw the current Multiverse Saga to a close. It is absolutely possible that whoever Johnson may play in Deadpool & Wolverine might make their way into Avengers: Secret Wars, as well.

With James Gunn effectively writing Johnson’s Black Adam out of the new DC Universe (DCU), perhaps Johnson’s superhero-ing days aren’t yet over.

Who do you think Dwayne Johnson could play in Deadpool & Wolverine, or the larger MCU? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

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