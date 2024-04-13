After Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man/Tony Stark made the ultimate sacrifice and Chris Evans’ Captain America/Steve Rogers retired, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has transitioned into a new era following the Infinity Saga — the Multiverse Saga. Amidst accusations of “superhero fatigue” and the dismissal of Jonathan Majors, the actor portraying Kang the Conqueror, Marvel Studios is poised to once again disrupt the status quo. Related: Report: Deadpool Undergoing Transformation To Get Stronger in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ As the Fox X-Men Universe transitions into the expansive MCU, currently in its Multiverse Saga phase, Marvel faces the challenge of integrating the mutant-centric X-Men universe into the narrative of the third Deadpool film.

Deadpool & Wolverine in the Multiverse of Madness

What do we know so far about the upcoming Deadpool 3 film?

At Super Bowl LVIII, Marvel Studios made a noteworthy announcement: the long-anticipated third chapter of the Deadpool film series, previously known as Deadpool 3, would now be titled Deadpool & Wolverine. Directed by Shawn Levy, acclaimed for his work on Deadpool 2, this latest installment in the Deadpool franchise will be incorporated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe following The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, now rebranded as 20th Century Studios.

Related: Disney Abandons ‘Avengers’ Franchise as MCU Reboot Underway

Renowned for his portrayal of Deadpool/Wade Wilson (dubbed the “Marvel Jesus” by himself), Ryan Reynolds teamed up with his “frenemy” Hugh Jackman, who gained fame for his role as Wolverine/Logan in the Fox X-Men Universe. Together, they initially disclosed that the Deadpool franchise would continue, smoothly integrating into Disney’s MCU under the oversight of Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

How Many Cameos Will Be in Deadpool 3?

Currently, the exact number is unknown — if highly theorized.

Of course, Marvel Studios is keeping ridiculously mum about who exactly will be in the new Deadpool film, as they have historically been. It’s well-known how strict Marvel and Disney can be when it comes to revealing details about MCU projects — from making sure Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) never got to read the Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) scripts in their entirety and made to act multiple versions, to having stars like Charlie Cox (Daredevil/Matt Murdock) and Andrew Garfield (Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man Peter Parker) outright lying about their involvement in the superhero franchise.

But rumors and reports from insiders have given us clues — and one thing’s for certain — the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine will be a Multiversal romp of epic proportions, rivalling (and perhaps even surpassing) 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

All the Deadpool & Wolverine Cameos We Know About (So Far)

The first two on this list will cover actors officially announced as part of the new cast of Deadpool 3 — with the other cameos and appearances being backed up by insider reports, or simply rumors.

Emma Corrin