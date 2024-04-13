After Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man/Tony Stark made the ultimate sacrifice and Chris Evans’ Captain America/Steve Rogers retired, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has transitioned into a new era following the Infinity Saga — the Multiverse Saga.
Amidst accusations of “superhero fatigue” and the dismissal of Jonathan Majors, the actor portraying Kang the Conqueror, Marvel Studios is poised to once again disrupt the status quo.
As the Fox X-Men Universe transitions into the expansive MCU, currently in its Multiverse Saga phase, Marvel faces the challenge of integrating the mutant-centric X-Men universe into the narrative of the third Deadpool film.
Deadpool & Wolverine in the Multiverse of Madness
What do we know so far about the upcoming Deadpool 3 film?
At Super Bowl LVIII, Marvel Studios made a noteworthy announcement: the long-anticipated third chapter of the Deadpool film series, previously known as Deadpool 3, would now be titled Deadpool & Wolverine. Directed by Shawn Levy, acclaimed for his work on Deadpool 2, this latest installment in the Deadpool franchise will be incorporated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe following The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, now rebranded as 20th Century Studios.
Renowned for his portrayal of Deadpool/Wade Wilson (dubbed the “Marvel Jesus” by himself), Ryan Reynolds teamed up with his “frenemy” Hugh Jackman, who gained fame for his role as Wolverine/Logan in the Fox X-Men Universe. Together, they initially disclosed that the Deadpool franchise would continue, smoothly integrating into Disney’s MCU under the oversight of Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
How Many Cameos Will Be in Deadpool 3?
Currently, the exact number is unknown — if highly theorized.
Of course, Marvel Studios is keeping ridiculously mum about who exactly will be in the new Deadpool film, as they have historically been. It’s well-known how strict Marvel and Disney can be when it comes to revealing details about MCU projects — from making sure Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) never got to read the Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) scripts in their entirety and made to act multiple versions, to having stars like Charlie Cox (Daredevil/Matt Murdock) and Andrew Garfield (Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man Peter Parker) outright lying about their involvement in the superhero franchise.
But rumors and reports from insiders have given us clues — and one thing’s for certain — the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine will be a Multiversal romp of epic proportions, rivalling (and perhaps even surpassing) 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
All the Deadpool & Wolverine Cameos We Know About (So Far)
The first two on this list will cover actors officially announced as part of the new cast of Deadpool 3 — with the other cameos and appearances being backed up by insider reports, or simply rumors.
Emma Corrin
Additionally, Emma Corrin (The Crown, Lady Chatterley’s Lover, My Policeman) is set to portray a variant of “Professor X” — Charles Xavier’s sinister twin, Cassandra Nova, from the Marvel Comics.
Cassandra Nova emerges as a formidable antagonist in Marvel Comics, debuting in the New X-Men series by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely. As a powerful Mutant villain, she shares a dark history with Charles Xavier, his twin sister who survived by transferring her consciousness into her mother’s body.
Her intense animosity towards Mutants, especially her brother, fuels her ruthless actions. Nova masterminds a devastating Mutant genocide on Genosha, the sanctuary island possibly housing Adamantium, which may have connections to the Eternals (2021). This makes her a formidable adversary for the X-Men, exploiting their vulnerabilities and sowing discord within the team.
Matthew Macfadyen
Best known for his role as Mr. Darcy in 2005’s Pride and Prejudice, and as Tom Wambsgans in the popular Succession, the English actor is slated to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Paradox, an agent of Disney+ (Disney Plus) hit Loki‘s Time Variance Authority (TVA) — an organization dedicated to maintaining the multiple timelines of existence — now seemingly under the direct jurisdiction of Loki Laufeyson/Loki Odinson (Tom Hiddleston), the MCU’s newly established God of Stories
Owen Wilson
Owen Wilson joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with his portrayal of Mobius M. Mobius in the Disney+ series “Loki.” Mobius is a member of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) playing a crucial role in the series, serving as a mentor, ally, and best friend to the titular character, Loki, portrayed by Tom Hiddleston.
Fox’s X-Men (Multiple Characters)
X-Men characters alleged to appear in Deadpool & Wolverine. Among them are Halle Berry returning to her role as Ororo Munroe/Storm, Famke Janssen reprising character Dr. Jean Grey, James Marsden as Scott Summers/Cyclops, and the beloved Patrick Stewart returning as the iconic Professor Charles Xavier/Professor X, alongside Ian McKellen taking on Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto once again.
There is also some likelihood that the new Marvel film will include the younger versions of Professor Xavier, Magneto, and Mystique from the Fox X-Men franchise, portrayed by James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, and Jennifer Lawrence, respectively.
Channing Tatum
Further rumors suggest the involvement of Magic Mike star Channing Tatum as Gambit AKA Remy LeBeau, the quippy X-Men member and mutant with the ability to manipulate and charge objects with kinetic energy, typically using playing cards as his weapon of choice.
Given his roles in successful comedic movies like 21 Jump Street (2012) and its sequel 22 Jump Street (2014), Channing Tatum could be a fitting option to embody the irreverent humor characteristic of Deadpool 3.
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner, known for her role as Elektra Natchios in Ben Affleck-starring Daredevil (2003), with reports indicating that scenes have been filmed for the upcoming Deadpool installment.
These revelations only scratch the surface of anticipated cameos and roles in Deadpool & Wolverine.
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift’s possible casting as either Dazzler or Lady Deadpool, as the merging of the X-Men and MCU cinematic realms offers endless possibilities leading into Captain America: Brave New World, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (now simply Avengers 5), and Avengers: Secret Wars.
Daniel Radcliffe, Taron Egerton
Another major rumored role recast is undoubtedly the one for Wolverine/Logan/James Howlett.
The former Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe was spotted in TBS’ most recent season of Miracle Workers sporting a particularly muscly physique, with fans immediately suspecting a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine. With a similarly short (and buff) stature, Taron Egerton of Kingsman fame has also been floated as a potential Logan variant, despite denying the rumors himself.
