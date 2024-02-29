‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Has Revealed Its Villain

Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) has finally confirmed who its villain will be, and it is one of the scariest people in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool & Wolverine is easily the most anticipated Marvel film in recent memory, mainly due to its impressive cast of returning characters, including Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Peter, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Jennifer Garner as Elektra, and potentially Patrick Stewart as Professor X.

Then there are the new characters debuting in the MCU, like Matthew MacFadyen as Paradox and Peggy as Dogpool. However, the character played by Emma Corrin has yet to be named by Marvel Studios. Fortunately, it looks like that villain has officially been identified today.

While Marvel Studios never released a statement, they still have to file the necessary paperwork in order to produce their film. This includes filing a copyright with the United States Copyright Office, which is readily available to the public.

On the official form, Marvel listed numerous actors and the characters they’ll be playing. This included Emma Corrin, who had the name Cassandra Nova next to her. This is particularly exciting because Cassandra Nova is one of the most terrifying villains the X-Men have ever faced.

‘Deadpool 3’s Villain is Terrifying

Created by Grant Morrison and Frank Quietly, Cassandra Nova first appeared in Marvel Comics in 2001. Nova is a parasitic life form born bodiless on the astral plane, referred to in the comics as a mummudrai. She is telepathically connected to Charles Xavier, granting herself powers she originally used to create a body based on Xavier’s DNA. The two tried to kill each other in the womb.

Since then, she has proven to be Professor X’s ideological opposite, focused on destruction and genocide instead of peace and saving the world. In fact, she once took over an army of Sentinels to exterminate 16 million mutants.

Not only does this seemingly confirm that Patrick Stewart will be in the film, but it also marks the most dangerous villain Deadpool will ever have to face. If her psionic abilities are on par with Professor X, she will be a true tour de force, giving an award-winning actor like Emma Corrin something to really dive into.

Who is your favorite villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!