Beloved Marvel Actor Tragically Dies at 49

On February 24, 2024, it was announced that beloved actor Kenneth Mitchell had sadly passed away due to complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was 49 years old.

His family made the official announcement on the actor’s various social media accounts.

With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend. For five and a half years Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS. And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment to living a full and joyous life in each moment.

The full obituary has been posted on Mitchell’s X (formerly Twitter) account.

KENNETH A. MITCHELL

25.11.1974 ~ 24.02.2024 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend. pic.twitter.com/CdknbeFWQm — Kenneth Mitchell (@MrKenMitchell) February 25, 2024

He is survived by his wife Susan, their children Lilah and Kallum, his parents Diane and David, brother Sean (Norah), in-laws Sally and Bill Pratt, sister-in-law Beth (Ajay), nieces and nephews Kiran, Jyoti, Avery, and Eliza, and cats Chai & Cinna. The family requests that gifts be directed toward ALS research or his children.

Kenneth Mitchell Was a Fan-Favorite Actor Known for Characters in Star Trek, Marvel, Disney, and Jericho

Born in Toronto, Canada, on November 25, 1974, Kenneth Mitchell began his acting career in the short film No Man’s Land (2000), quickly followed by recurring roles in Leap Years and Odyssey. However, he would get his big break in the iconic Disney sports film Miracle (2004), playing hockey player Ralph Cox.

Mitchell would then go on to play Eric Green in the cult classic series Jericho. He also starred in other beloved programs like Ghost Whisperer, The Astronaut Wives Club, and Frequency. He entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe when he played Carol Danvers’ father, Joseph Danvers, in Captain Marvel (2019).

Mitchell is most remembered for his performances in the Star Trek franchise, appearing in Star Trek: Discovery as Kol, Kol-Sha, Tenavik, and Aurelio, a character created specifically for him. He also voiced multiple characters in Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Multiple fans and celebrities have paid tribute to the late actor. Jericho co-star Skeet Ulrich said, “You will never ever be forgotten!! You are embedded in the hearts and minds of so many. You will always be an inspiration. All my love to you and your beautiful family.” His Star Trek: Discovery co-star Ethan Peck echoed the sentiment, saying, “Enjoy the stars, Ken. I’ll see you out there someday. Star Trek is lucky to have you forever.”

