Theme Park Guide to Canada: Major Hits and Hidden Gems

Any avid theme park enthusiast who’s traveled across Canada is likely to visit at least one of these major landmark theme parks Canada has to offer.

Guide to Theme Parks Canada-Wide

While there might not be an official Disney in Canada, there is an abundance of theme park opportunities scattered about the country. As the second biggest country by land mass, there is plenty of opportunity for theme parks, both rural and urban.

While plenty of adventure opportunities exist further north, like the Yukon or Nunavut, the climate doesn’t scream theme park. This guide takes you through the provinces, starting in the west with British Columbia and finishing in the eastern Maritime provinces.

British Columbia Theme Parks

The key British Columbia theme park attraction is hard to pick. There’s the Paradise Fun Park, but also the lesser-known Enchanted Forest, a spot filled with Disney icons like the Evil Queen. The Pacific National Exhibition in east Vancouver is ideal for those seeking out roller coasters or other Walt Disney World-inspired amusement rides.

Alberta Theme Parks

When you get to Alberta, the Canada theme park scene keeps going. There’s Fort Edmonton Park, West Edmonton Mall, and its internationally renowned Galaxy Land and World Waterpark, and that’s just North Alberta. Head south to Calaway Park, Calgary icon, or go as visitors during the Calgary Stampede.

Saskatchewan Theme Parks

It slows down a bit in Saskatchewan, but there is many a thrilling ride and compelling tale in the area. It includes the Kinsmen Water Park and the Kenosee Superslides, ideal for any fan of water rides. If you’re traveling with kids, taking a water ride at one of these hot spots is a good way to enjoy the amusement park spirit.

Manitoba Theme Parks

You can find Tinkertown Amusements, Hoopla Island, and Fun Park Amusement Center in Manitoba. These range from parks with roller coasters and amusement rides to simpler waterslides. Be sure to check the hours of these water slide icons before visiting.

Ontario Theme Parks

Once you get to the Toronto theme park area, you’re in for a wild ride. There are options from the Niagara SkyWheel to Cliffton Hill, at the iconic waterfalls. Then there is also the Toronto Amusement Park, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, and the official Universal Studios Canada theme park. It’s enough for a whole vacation, but there is still more on the Canada theme park tour.

Quebec Theme Parks

Though there are many other attractions in Canada’s French-speaking province, the La Ronde amusement park comes out a winner. It boasts amusement rides and is built on an island off of Montreal.

The entire park is a family-friendly spot, with a thrilling ride for the adventurer and calmer amusement park features for kids. It wouldn’t hurt to have a translator handy, as the official language at La Ronde is French (but many of the staff speak English too).

Maritime Provinces

There aren’t as many stationary theme parks from Prince Edward Island to Nova Scotia. Instead, a traveling amusement park visits in the summer months. It makes its way throughout the area, allowing visitors to sneak in a theme park visit while on the road.

Canada Theme Park Roundup

It’s a big nation, and there are plenty of pop-up corn mazes, sledding treks, and ziplining opportunities to scattered from the Rocky Mountains to the Mackenzie River that parallel Universal Studios and even Disney World.

This list is far from exhaustive. Though Disney might be limited to cruises at the moment, there remains a ripe world of rides and attractions waiting up north.

Can you think of another iconic Canada theme park to add to the list? Make your mark in the comments below!