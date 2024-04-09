During the recent Super Bowl LVIII, Marvel Studios officially announced a significant update: the much-awaited third installment of the Deadpool film series, previously referred to as Deadpool 3, would now bear the title Deadpool & Wolverine. Helmed by Shawn Levy, known for his direction of Deadpool 2, this latest addition to the Deadpool franchise will integrate into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) following The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, which has since been renamed 20th Century Studios.
Ryan Reynolds, known for his portrayal of Deadpool/Wade Wilson (the self-proclaimed “Marvel Jesus”), joined forces with his “frenemy” Hugh Jackman, who famously portrayed Wolverine/Logan in the Fox X-Men Universe. Together, they initially revealed the news that the Deadpool franchise would persist, seamlessly transitioning into Disney’s MCU under the supervision of Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
The transition from the self-contained Fox X-Men Universe to the larger MCU, presently in its Multiverse Saga phase, means that Marvel has to develop a way for the mutant-heavy X-Men Marvel universe into the narrative of the third Deadpool film.
With Deadpool & Wolverine set to pit the two leads against each other — and multiple Multiversal variants of themselves — it stands to reason that the character of Deadpool will need a bit of an upgrade, seeing as he essentially has the same “healing factor” as Wolverine.
How Will Deadpool Get Stronger?
The big advantage of Wolverine’s is undoubtedly his Adamantium-fused skeleton, and, therefore his famous Adamantium claws.
According to known Marvel insider Can We Get Toast, it seems as if Deadpool will get a significant power upgrade.
Deadpool will apparently be getting a suit upgrade and Adamantium katanas through the TVA (Time Variance Authority from 2021’s Loki) very own tailor:
In DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE, The TVA’s tailor will give Deadpool a new suit, and Adamantium katanas to match up better to Wolverine
All of this makes a lot of sense — seeing as Deadpool, apart from his fourth-wall-breaking abilities, does not stand too much of a chance against the rumored array of X-Men characters alleged to appear in Deadpool & Wolverine. Among them are Halle Berry returning to her role as Ororo Munroe/Storm, Famke Janssen reprising her character Dr. Jean Grey, James Marsden revisiting his portrayal of Scott Summers/Cyclops, and the cherished Patrick Stewart returning as the iconic Professor Charles Xavier/Professor X, alongside Ian McKellen reprising his role as Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto.
There is also some likelihood that the new Marvel film will include the younger versions of Professor Xavier, Magneto, and Mystique from the Fox X-Men franchise, portrayed by James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, and Jennifer Lawrence, respectively.
These revelations only scratch the surface of anticipated cameos and roles in Deadpool & Wolverine. Speculation also surrounds Taylor Swift’s possible casting as either Dazzler or Lady Deadpool, as the merging of the X-Men and MCU cinematic realms offers endless possibilities leading into Captain America: Brave New World, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (now simply Avengers 5), and Avengers: Secret Wars.
