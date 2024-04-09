The transition from the self-contained Fox X-Men Universe to the larger MCU, presently in its Multiverse Saga phase, means that Marvel has to develop a way for the mutant-heavy X-Men Marvel universe into the narrative of the third Deadpool film. With Deadpool & Wolverine set to pit the two leads against each other — and multiple Multiversal variants of themselves — it stands to reason that the character of Deadpool will need a bit of an upgrade, seeing as he essentially has the same “healing factor” as Wolverine.

How Will Deadpool Get Stronger?

The big advantage of Wolverine’s is undoubtedly his Adamantium-fused skeleton, and, therefore his famous Adamantium claws.

According to known Marvel insider Can We Get Toast, it seems as if Deadpool will get a significant power upgrade.

Deadpool will apparently be getting a suit upgrade and Adamantium katanas through the TVA (Time Variance Authority from 2021’s Loki) very own tailor: