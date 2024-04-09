Home » Entertainment » Marvel

Report: Deadpool Undergoing Transformation To Get Stronger in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

in Marvel

Posted on by Averyl Fong Leave a comment
Deadpool, Marvel Studios; Ryan Reynolds on the left and Deadpool Character on the right

Credit: Inside the Magic

There are lots of baddies to fight in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Cable (Josh Brolin) holding Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) on the Deadpool 2 poster
Credit: 20th Century Fox

Related: Disney Seemingly Fires Two Marvel Stars as Actors’ Social Media Goes Dark

During the recent Super Bowl LVIII, Marvel Studios officially announced a significant update: the much-awaited third installment of the Deadpool film series, previously referred to as Deadpool 3, would now bear the title Deadpool & Wolverine. Helmed by Shawn Levy, known for his direction of Deadpool 2, this latest addition to the Deadpool franchise will integrate into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) following The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, which has since been renamed 20th Century Studios.

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool (L) and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine (R)
Credit: Click News and Media

Ryan Reynolds, known for his portrayal of Deadpool/Wade Wilson (the self-proclaimed “Marvel Jesus”), joined forces with his “frenemy” Hugh Jackman, who famously portrayed Wolverine/Logan in the Fox X-Men Universe. Together, they initially revealed the news that the Deadpool franchise would persist, seamlessly transitioning into Disney’s MCU under the supervision of Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

Deadpool reloading his gun in midair with a destroyed FOX logo in the background
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: ‘Deadpool’ Star Finally Opens up About “Ultra Secret” Cameos in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

The transition from the self-contained Fox X-Men Universe to the larger MCU, presently in its Multiverse Saga phase, means that Marvel has to develop a way for the mutant-heavy X-Men Marvel universe into the narrative of the third Deadpool film.

With Deadpool & Wolverine set to pit the two leads against each other — and multiple Multiversal variants of themselves — it stands to reason that the character of Deadpool will need a bit of an upgrade, seeing as he essentially has the same “healing factor” as Wolverine.

Wade Wilson (Deadpool) and Dogpool
Credit: Ryan Reynolds Instagram

How Will Deadpool Get Stronger?

The big advantage of Wolverine’s is undoubtedly his Adamantium-fused skeleton, and, therefore his famous Adamantium claws.

According to known Marvel insider Can We Get Toast, it seems as if Deadpool will get a significant power upgrade.

Deadpool will apparently be getting a suit upgrade and Adamantium katanas through the TVA (Time Variance Authority from 2021’s Loki) very own tailor:

In DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE, The TVA’s tailor will give Deadpool a new suit, and Adamantium katanas to match up better to Wolverine

(@CanWeGetToast)

All of this makes a lot of sense — seeing as Deadpool, apart from his fourth-wall-breaking abilities, does not stand too much of a chance against the rumored array of X-Men characters alleged to appear in Deadpool & Wolverine. Among them are Halle Berry returning to her role as Ororo Munroe/Storm, Famke Janssen reprising her character Dr. Jean Grey, James Marsden revisiting his portrayal of Scott Summers/Cyclops, and the cherished Patrick Stewart returning as the iconic Professor Charles Xavier/Professor X, alongside Ian McKellen reprising his role as Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto.

There is also some likelihood that the new Marvel film will include the younger versions of Professor Xavier, Magneto, and Mystique from the Fox X-Men franchise, portrayed by James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, and Jennifer Lawrence, respectively.

Taylor Swift (left) and Lady Deadpool from the Marvel Comics (right)
Credit: Taylor Swift, Marvel Comics

Further rumors suggest the involvement of Channing Tatum and Jennifer Garner, known for her role as Elektra in Ben Affleck’s Daredevil (2003), with reports indicating that scenes have been filmed for the upcoming Deadpool installment. Additionally, Emma Corrin is set to portray a variant of “Professor X” — Charles Xavier’s sinister twin, Cassandra Nova, from Marvel Comics.

These revelations only scratch the surface of anticipated cameos and roles in Deadpool & Wolverine. Speculation also surrounds Taylor Swift’s possible casting as either Dazzler or Lady Deadpool, as the merging of the X-Men and MCU cinematic realms offers endless possibilities leading into Captain America: Brave New World, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (now simply Avengers 5), and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Are you excited to see Deadpool & Wolverine? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

in Marvel

Tagged:DeadpoolDeadpool 3marvelMarvel Cinematic UniverseMarvel StudiosMCU

Averyl Fong

Averyl is a freelance writer and general nerd about entertainment, food, theatre, D&D - and of course, theme parks. Based in Singapore, she could wax poetic about the immersive genius of the Haunted Mansion, or regale you with her undying love for the campy beauty of Sindbad's Storybook Voyage - but she won't, because she has some compassion.

Be the first to comment!