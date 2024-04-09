Disney Seemingly Fires Two Marvel Stars as Actors’ Social Media Goes Dark

Is this goodbye?

Currently, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is in Phase Five, embarking on the second installment of the post-Avengers: Endgame narrative known as the Multiverse Saga. Under The Walt Disney Company’s umbrella, Marvel Studios is actively diversifying its storytelling scope by introducing a plethora of superhero teams beyond the central Avengers lineup.

During the San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Kevin Feige unveiled plans for the MCU to introduce specialized teams geared towards addressing a wide range of threats, encompassing challenges on cosmic, supernatural, and street levels.

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil are leading the way in expanding the superhero story on Earth. Feige has designated them the key leaders for the MCU’s street-level division, with Daredevil joining the mainline MCU in a new Marvel TV show, Daredevil: Born Again, after the character’s appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022).

Marvel Studios is now tasked with reintroducing the Man Without Fear to today’s MCU audience, given the character’s absence since the conclusion of the 2015 Netflix Marvel Daredevil series. Based on Frank Miller’s comic book hero of the same name, the Marvel Television series experienced sudden cancellation in 2018 following the implementation of Disney-specific streamer Disney+ (Disney Plus).

Now, it seems the somewhat controversial Daredevil: Born Again follow-up is the subject of discussion once again, as Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Company appear to have fired two of the series’ stars.

Marvel Stars Seemingly Fired by Disney

To say that Daredevil: Born Again has undergone changes is an understatement.

Following reports of Kevin Feige wanting to soft-reboot Daredevil with an all-new “Season One” rather than a “Season Four” of the Netflix show, fans have been skeptical of the project. Disappointed over the seeming direction of the Daredevil sequel, announced casting decisions such as Sandrine Holt replacing Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, baffled fans of the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen. Additionally, the absence of Matt Murdock’s trusted allies and legal associates, Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) of the law firm Nelson, Murdock & Page, further fueled fan dissatisfaction.

As fan concerns mounted, on top of the less-than-stellar reception of recent Marvel Studios outings, Feige decided to scrap the already-filmed half-season of Born Again entirely, deeming it misaligned with the Marvel studio’s vision. Consequently, all writers and creatives on the project were fired, with a totally new creative team brought onboard.

Now, it appears that in line with the re-scripting and changes meant to bring Born Again back within the existing world of Netflix’s Daredevil show, Disney has fired two actors associated with the initial (scrapped) edition of Born Again.

Everything points to Disney and Marvel having written out both Sandrine Holt (the replacement actress for Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Fisk/Kingpin’s wife) and Nikki M. James (Broadway actress who was likely to play Kirsten McDuffie) from the series. Both actresses have removed posts on social media announcing their casting — and the fan reaction has been rather surprising, to say the least.

Daredevil Updates shared via X (formerly Twitter) that Holt and James’ respective Instagram posts were pulled from their public social media accounts, reporting that both stars were seemingly “written out of the show”:

Sandrine Holt (previously cast as Vanessa Fisk) and Nikki M. James (rumoured as Kirsten McDuffie) have both deleted their Instagram posts announcing their casting in ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’. Speculation is that they were both written out of the show.

Interestingly, while fans appear excited for a Born Again more in line with the Netflix Daredevil, many have expressed sadness on behalf of the stars, whose work on the franchise will now be thrown out along with that ill-fated initial half-season:

@OHMYDIAZ: Its sad tbh I wish they could have just gotten other roles something like this could be a big opportunity

Undoubtedly, bagging a Marvel role is still a massive break for many actors attempting to make it in the film and television industry, with the exposure (and payout) gained from joining the MCU potentially even life-changing. Users like Andres C. share their hope that these stars will be written into Season Two of the series, which is more than likely to happen, according to earlier reports:

Feel bad for them, but it was only right to bring back the og cast. Maybe they can be written in for the 2nd season of the show.

The upcoming Marvel series is in production onsite in New York City. Filmmaking duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, known for their work on the well-received 2021 Disney+ releases Moon Knight and Loki, are currently leading the project. Philip Silvera, renowned for his stunt coordination in the iconic “hallway fight” scene from the original Netflix series, has also been enlisted for this project, joining other familiar talents from the Netflix show.

