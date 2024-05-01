Home » Entertainment » Marvel

Disney To Cut Four Iconic Heroes From Next ‘Avengers’ Lineup: Report

in Marvel

Posted on by Averyl Fong Leave a comment
Iron Man's side hero lineup during Captain America: Civil War, (left to right) Black Panther, Vision, Iron Man, Black Widow, and War Machine

Credit: Marvel Studios

The Avengers will be different.

Thor grabbing Thanos by the side of the head
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: First Look at Disney’s New ‘Captain America’ Movie Revealed

After the selfless act of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man/Tony Stark and the retirement of Chris Evans’ Captain America/Steve Rogers, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has transitioned into a new era post the Infinity Saga, known as the Multiverse Saga.

The Avengers (Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America, Hawkeye, Thor, Black Widow)
Credit: Marvel Studios

Despite facing allegations of “superhero fatigue” and the dismissal of Jonathan Majors, the actor portraying Kang the Conqueror, Marvel Studios is poised to revolutionize the landscape once more.

A large group of the Avengers making a stand in Endgame
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Upcoming ‘Spider-Man’ Movie Release Scrapped by Sony as Plans Shift

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) boldly expanded into the realm of streaming television by incorporating acclaimed actors from its extensive roster of Marvel films into fresh Marvel television projects. Phase Four of the Multiverse Saga, eagerly awaited by fans, kicked off in 2021 with the debut of WandaVision on Disney+ (Disney Plus).

Vision and Wanda on the poster for WandaVision where Wanda fades to black and white
Credit: Marvel Studios

Seeing as Kang the Conqueror actor Jonathan Majors has been fire from Marvel Studios, as well as Marvel President Kevin Feige planning to nuke the Multiverse Saga for what will seemingly be the Mutant Saga filled with X-Men franchise characters, it seems all will kick off in Avengers 5  (previously Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) — albeit at a smaller scale than before.

A Brand-New Avengers Norm

According to the Hollywood and Marvel insider Daniel Richtman’s (@DanielRPK) subscriber feed via @TurtleMac24 on X/Twitter,  it seems like news for the highly secretive Avengers 5, formerly Avengers: The Kang Dysnasty meant to lead into Avengers: Secret Wars, has surfaced.

The official cast announcement of Fantastic Four, featuring everyone enjoying themselves in a living room
Credit: Marvel Studios

The new Avengers movie has finally “figured out a direction” over at Disney and Marvel, with the creators (and undoubtedly Kevin Feige) seemingly roping in a few key icons. Four classic icons of Marvel, however, are not involved — the much-anticipated The Fantastic Four crew of the MCU, AKA Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/the Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bacharach as Ben Grimm/the Thing.

Additionally, it appears as if Avengers 5 will involve a “smaller team” than expected, with some Avengers stars told to “clear their schedule”:

‘AVENGERS 5.’ Exclusive Update.
Marvel told some Avengers actors to clear their schedule for the Avengers films. They figured out the direction. Smaller team, no Fantastic Four & a lot of the other new characters in Avengers 5. 👀 #Avengers5 🐢

(Source – @DanielRPK)

Feige is evidently intent on offering a reprieve from the grand, cosmic-scale narratives of previous MCU years, steering the cinematic universe towards more “grounded” tales.

Currently, the established plan involves assembling heroes like Daredevil and Spider-Man as the primary figures of this “street-level” team, alongside Sam Wilson’s Captain America.

The formidable foes of this street-level ensemble seem to include Vincent D’Onofrio’s menacing Wilson Fisk, alias Kingpin, transitioning from the R-rated Marvel Television era on Netflix as Daredevil’s arch-nemesis, embroiled in an anti-vigilanteism “Mayor Fisk” narrative set in New York City. Additionally, Harrison Ford’s Thaddeus Ross, likely to transform into Red Hulk, is poised to take on the role of President of the United States, succeeding the late William Hurt.

It’s probable that these events will unfold in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 and Captain America: Brave New World, before delving into all things Multiverse-related in Avengers: Secret Wars (which will also likely spell the end for said Multiverse).

The Marvel universe is poised to firmly establish itself in this new narrative arc with Deadpool & Wolverine, also known as Deadpool 3, hitting theaters this summer, along with Daredevil: Born Again streaming on Disney+.

Now that Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) writer Jeff Loveness is out of the writer’s room, and Shang-Chi (2021) director Destin Daniel Cretton is no longer set to direct, the actual state of Avengers 5 remains a mystery. Will the Marvel Comics juggernaut survive in the popular culture of the 2020s? Only time will tell.

Are you excited for Avengers: 5? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

in Marvel

Tagged:AvengersAvengers: The Kang Dynasty

Averyl Fong

Averyl is a freelance writer and general nerd about entertainment, food, theatre, D&D - and of course, theme parks. Based in Singapore, she could wax poetic about the immersive genius of the Haunted Mansion, or regale you with her undying love for the campy beauty of Sindbad's Storybook Voyage - but she won't, because she has some compassion.

Be the first to comment!