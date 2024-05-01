The Avengers will be different.

After the selfless act of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man/Tony Stark and the retirement of Chris Evans’ Captain America/Steve Rogers, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has transitioned into a new era post the Infinity Saga, known as the Multiverse Saga. Despite facing allegations of “superhero fatigue” and the dismissal of Jonathan Majors, the actor portraying Kang the Conqueror, Marvel Studios is poised to revolutionize the landscape once more. Related: Upcoming ‘Spider-Man’ Movie Release Scrapped by Sony as Plans Shift The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) boldly expanded into the realm of streaming television by incorporating acclaimed actors from its extensive roster of Marvel films into fresh Marvel television projects. Phase Four of the Multiverse Saga, eagerly awaited by fans, kicked off in 2021 with the debut of WandaVision on Disney+ (Disney Plus).

Seeing as Kang the Conqueror actor Jonathan Majors has been fire from Marvel Studios, as well as Marvel President Kevin Feige planning to nuke the Multiverse Saga for what will seemingly be the Mutant Saga filled with X-Men franchise characters, it seems all will kick off in Avengers 5 (previously Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) — albeit at a smaller scale than before.

A Brand-New Avengers Norm

According to the Hollywood and Marvel insider Daniel Richtman’s (@DanielRPK) subscriber feed via @TurtleMac24 on X/Twitter, it seems like news for the highly secretive Avengers 5, formerly Avengers: The Kang Dysnasty meant to lead into Avengers: Secret Wars, has surfaced.

The new Avengers movie has finally “figured out a direction” over at Disney and Marvel, with the creators (and undoubtedly Kevin Feige) seemingly roping in a few key icons. Four classic icons of Marvel, however, are not involved — the much-anticipated The Fantastic Four crew of the MCU, AKA Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/the Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bacharach as Ben Grimm/the Thing.

Additionally, it appears as if Avengers 5 will involve a “smaller team” than expected, with some Avengers stars told to “clear their schedule”:

Marvel told some Avengers actors to clear their schedule for the Avengers films. They figured out the direction. Smaller team, no Fantastic Four & a lot of the other new characters in Avengers 5. 👀 #Avengers5 🐢 (Source – @DanielRPK)

