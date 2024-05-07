Amid the uncertainty surrounding Marvel Studios following Jonathan Majors’ departure from his role as the central antagonist of the Multiverse Saga, Kang the Conqueror, akin to Josh Brolin’s portrayal of Thanos, Kevin Feige’s envisioned future for the Marvel universe has undergone significant adjustments. Recent discussions around “superhero fatigue” — more accurately described as “fatigue from poorly crafted narratives” — have contributed to a general downturn in box office performance and reception, drawing disappointment from both critics and moviegoers.

As Avengers 5 undergoes a name change from its previous title, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and with a less defined narrative direction for Avengers: Secret Wars (Avengers 6), the MCU has faced scrutiny even from Disney CEO Bob Iger. Consequently, there are plans to restructure the MCU in the near term, prioritizing quality storytelling over sheer volume.

A New Captain To Lead the Avengers?

No, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson isn’t going to be giving up the Captain America mantle. Instead, a new Captain will reportedly be joining the MCU — in the form of Captain Britain.

Anonymous Hollywood and Marvel insider My Time To Shine Hello has come forward with the information that The Walt Disney Company’s Marvel Studios are reportedly working a new Captain Britain project, obviously inspired by the Marvel comic book counterpart. Austin Verse shared the following news to X (formerly Twitter):

MCU BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Marvel is doing a show with Captain Britain 🇬🇧 Via: @MyTimeToShineH