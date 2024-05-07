After Iron Man/Tony Stark’s altruistic sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Chris Evans’ retirement as Captain America/Steve Rogers, symbolized by passing his legendary Vibranium shield (along with the “Cap” mantle) to Anthony Mackie’s Falcon/Sam Wilson, it appears that The Walt Disney Company is poised to redirect its attention away from the original Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Avengers story.
Amid the uncertainty surrounding Marvel Studios following Jonathan Majors’ departure from his role as the central antagonist of the Multiverse Saga, Kang the Conqueror, akin to Josh Brolin’s portrayal of Thanos, Kevin Feige’s envisioned future for the Marvel universe has undergone significant adjustments. Recent discussions around “superhero fatigue” — more accurately described as “fatigue from poorly crafted narratives” — have contributed to a general downturn in box office performance and reception, drawing disappointment from both critics and moviegoers.
As Avengers 5 undergoes a name change from its previous title, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and with a less defined narrative direction for Avengers: Secret Wars (Avengers 6), the MCU has faced scrutiny even from Disney CEO Bob Iger. Consequently, there are plans to restructure the MCU in the near term, prioritizing quality storytelling over sheer volume.
No, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson isn’t going to be giving up the Captain America mantle. Instead, a new Captain will reportedly be joining the MCU — in the form of Captain Britain.
Anonymous Hollywood and Marvel insider My Time To Shine Hello has come forward with the information that The Walt Disney Company’s Marvel Studios are reportedly working a new Captain Britain project, obviously inspired by the Marvel comic book counterpart. Austin Verse shared the following news to X (formerly Twitter):
What better way to usher in a new Phase of the MCU than with a new Cap that harkens to the origin of Chris Evans’ First Avenger?
Frequently speculated to be portrayed by Henry Cavill, known for his role as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2017) and Man of Steel (2013), Captain Britain was introduced by writer Chris Claremont and artist Herb Trimpe in Marvel Comics’ Marvel UK during the 1970s. The character is commonly associated with different personas, most notably Great Britain-based Brian Braddock, and later his fraternal twin Betsy Braddock and Kelsey Leigh Kirkland, now known as Marvel’s Lionheart.
With the ousting of Henry Cavill from James Gunn’s new DC Universe (DCU) plan — and DC Studios centering around their new Superman, David Corenswet — Cavill’s additional departure from fantasy Netflix series The Witcher (inspired by the similarly named novel series and video games) has given rise to rumors that Cavill might just be jumping ship from DC’s Zack Snyder Justice League (now torched) continuity to Disney’s MCU.
Fans of the Marvel franchise are suspecting a Captain Britain played by British-born Cavill, with many on social media expressing hope and excitement that the new “Cap” counterpart will indeed join the MCU:
Son of Sir James Braddock operating out of Braddock Manor, Brian Braddock as Captain Britain is endowed with superhuman strength, speed, agility, and flight by Merlyn and his daughter, the Omniversal Guardian Roma. Braddock utilizes the mystical Amulet of Right and the Sword of Might, enhancing his abilities and symbolizing his duty as Britain’s (and the universe’s) protector.
Dave Thorpe, Alan Davis, and Alan Moore worked on Captain Britain stories, with the character’s exploits typically revolving around safeguarding the United Kingdom and the Multiverse from various threats, often teaming up with other Marvel super heroes and occasionally joining groups like Excalibur and the Captain Britain Corps. Throughout his adventures, he grapples with themes of duty, identity, and the intricate balance between national and cosmic obligations.
Additionally, a “UK-based Avengers” has been oft-speculated by fans and even teased by Marvel.
The MCU’s Eternals, primarily set in the United Kingdom, laid the groundwork for the UK-based team in 2021. This film introduced a diverse array of heroes, including Dane Whitman (portrayed by Kit Harington) from Marvel Comics, who is destined to wield the Ebony Blade as the Black Knight.
Previous reports from insider Daniel Richtman also suggest that Olivia Colman’s Sonya Falsworth and Emilia Clarke’s Skrull G’iah, both prominently featured in Secret Invasion (2023) alongside Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, are slated to join these “UK Avengers”.
They might potentially form a variation of the Marvel Comics’ Excalibur or the supernatural-leaning Midnight Sons, especially now that Peggy Carter’s Captain Carter (played by Hayley Atwell) has been established in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) and What If…? (2021-present).
A King Arthur-inspired Cap Britain based in the MCU definitely sounds like an intriguing prospect.
What do you think about Captain Britain reportedly getting a new Marvel show? Do you think the hero might be played by Henry Cavill? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!