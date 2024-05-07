Is this Disney’s plan going forward?

During the most recent Super Bowl LVIII, Marvel Studios revealed a significant update: the highly anticipated third chapter of the Deadpool film series, previously titled Deadpool 3, has been rebranded as Deadpool & Wolverine.

Under the direction of Shawn Levy, known for his contribution to Deadpool 2, this latest installment in the Deadpool series will integrate into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), thanks to The Walt Disney Company’s purchase of 20th Century Fox, which has since been rebranded as 20th Century Studios.

Ryan Reynolds, known for portraying Deadpool/Wade Wilson (or as he humorously refers to himself, “Marvel Jesus”), joined forces with his “frenemy” Hugh Jackman, famous for his depiction of Wolverine/Logan in the Fox X-Men Universe. Together, they initially revealed that the Deadpool franchise would persist, seamlessly transitioning into Disney’s MCU under the supervision of Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

Now, it appears as if an upcoming aspect of the Marvel world will be allowed to “self destruct” come summer 2024, according to a new official update from The Walt Disney Company.

A Whole New MCU?

What’s happening in summer of 2024? Well, it seems that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)( will be undergoing a bit of a chop and change. According to the official Marvel Zazzle store (via Cosmic Circus), Deadpool & Wolverine will feature a bit of choice MCU-erasure from Reynolds’ Wade Wilson and Jackman’s Logan.

In a shocking twist, Disney looks like they are going to “self-destruct” their ow MCU timeline in a sense, by having the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine feature a Deadpool and Wolverine who “gate-crash” through the past MCU Phases/movies. Defeating a “range of villains plaguing the Marvel universe”, as well as “putting their own R-rated… spin” on things:

And not only will they be working to defeat a range of villains plaguing the Marvel universe, bub, but they’ll be gate-crashing the MCU franchise, too, and putting their own R-rated, 20th Century Fox-styled twist on some of our favorite moments from Phases 1-4!

Official Marvel Zazzle store describes #DeadpoolandWolverine: "And not only will they be working to defeat a range of villains plaguing the Marvel universe, bub, but they’ll be gate-crashing the MCU franchise, too, and putting their own R-rated, 20th Century Fox-styled twist on… pic.twitter.com/kvqwhEKFxq — The Cosmic Circus (@MyCosmicCircus) May 3, 2024

The phrase “R-rated spin on things” immediately brings to mind the particularly gory and violent nature of Deadpool movies past, and indicates that perhaps certain situations in the MCU’s past will be interrupted by the Multiversal duo, coming to a likely bloody end. Could reality be rewritten entirely as a result of these shenanigans? Absolutely. Will the MCU look the same after Deadpool and Wolverine are done with it? Almost certainly not.

This decision to “gate-crash” across the MCU tells us that Disney themselves are not afraid to take a scalpel (or perhaps, a hammer) to their past film franchises in the MCU. It definitely looks like this will be Marvel President Kevin Feige (and Disney’s) particularly Deadpool-shaped self-destruct button for several perhaps less-savory aspects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — potentially Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror-adjacent, especially.

One thing is for certain — Marvel fans ought to assume that nothing will be treated as sacred by Disney.

What do you think of Disney and Marvel’s reported plan to “gate-crash” the MCU as we know it in Deapool & Wolverine? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

