‘Bluey’ Movie Taps Hugh Jackman and More

Although season three just ended, big things are still happening for Bluey. As “The Sign” proved that the show was a triumph even with longer episodes, rumors of a Bluey movie began to grow, and Australia’s Now to Love shared a recent update to what might be the Heelers’ biggest move yet.

To say that Bluey is a pop culture phenomenon would be a grand and glorious understatement. The blue cartoon dog from Brisbane has delighted audiences of all ages around the world. Celebrities like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ryan Reynolds, and the Jonas Brothers are very vocal Bluey buffs. Even so, she could still go bigger.

A recent report shared an “insider’s” report from Woman’s Day that stated not only would Bluey be back in action, but she’d be joined by some serious Australian star power to usher her onto the big screen. How long will it be before we get Bluey: The Movie?

Bluey’s Big Movie

The official statement from Now to Love reads,

“Now, sources tell Woman’s Day that Bluey producers are actually planning a full-length film. “’Everyone in Hollywood is talking about doing a Bluey movie, and there is a script doing the rounds,’ says the source.” “’Producers wants to get an absolute A-list cast, and they literally can pick and choose the cream of the crop.’”

And the cream of the crop might be exactly what Bluey gets. As much as she is loved on an international level, it’s no wonder that so many famous actors and stars have warmed up to her charms. The report shares that many of Australia’s biggest names might already be tied on for her cinematic debut. Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman, and more are slated to be involved with the project.

The “insider” goes on to share,

“Nicole and Hugh have already thrown their hat in, but they’re not the only ones. All the big names who did special appearances in the TV series are hankering for a part… including Rose [Byrne], Joel [Edgerton], but even the Hemsworths, Russell Crowe, AND the Irwins want to get on board.”

If what the source says is true, Bluey is looking at a seriously stacked cast for the supposed feature film. Additionally, the report also states that the Heelers might embark on a globe-trotting adventure to spend time around the world with their international audience.

For Real Life?

That all sounds more fun than a game of Keepy Uppy, but it also might be too good to be true. If ifs and buts were candy and nuts, we’d all have a merry Christmas, and this still sounds like speculation, in this writer’s opinion.

A full-length feature film with Bluey and Bingo in the starring roles is far from a bad idea. That said, Ludo Studios and Bluey creator Joe Brumm have neither confirmed nor denied the reality of a movie in the series’ future. Realistically speaking, it’s the next logical step in Bluey’s evolution.

Do you think this is true? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!