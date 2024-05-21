Ryan Reynolds Admits He’s Surprised Disney Made a ‘Deadpool’ Movie, Says It’s “Vapid”

Deadpool and Wolverine is expected to be one of the biggest blockbusters of 2024, but according to star Ryan Reynolds, it’s going to be terrible.

The third Deadpool movie is the first to be produced by Walt Disney Pictures via Marvel Studios, which has many longtime fans of the Merc with the Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) concerned that the Mouse will sand the rough edges off the character. In many ways, the Fox Deadpool movies acted as violent, profane counterprogramming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, allowing fans to have the forbidden thrills of gore and/or sexual situations.

It is not unreasonable to expect that the famously family-friendly Walt Disney Company would try to soften the infamously violent Marvel Comics character and the glib performance of Ryan Reynolds. According to the actor (who co-wrote the newest installment of the series), Disney allowed Deadpool and Wolverine to be a “hard” R-rated film, much to his surprise.

In a recent interview with Fandango, Ryan Reynolds said, “I was surprised though, that [Disney] let us go as hard R, but very grateful. I mean, there’s no other way to do it.” He also asserted that he, co-star Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy were “not exploiting the R rating just to do R-rated stuff,” which may be at least a small concession to Marvel’s parent company.

Deadpool and Wolverine is, if you ask Ryan Reynolds, a leap forward for the MCU. He said, “I hope it doesn’t sound condescending, I’m really proud of them for doing this. I think it’s a huge step for them. I mean, it adds a whole other color to this kaleidoscopic wheel that is that company and the different people that they have been entertaining forever.”

But while Ryan Reynolds may be praising Disney to the high heavens in one interview, he is, naturally, running it down and describing it as a “vapid Dreamland” in another video. Now that tickets for Deadpool and Wolverine are available for pre-sale, Marvel Studios released a new trailer for the X-Men-adjacent movie that contains a hidden QR code, which you can see between Wolverine’s (Hugh Jackman) legs below.

The QR code leads to Ryan Reynolds’s personal YouTube account and a video in which he basically calls his upcoming “Marvel Jesus” movie stupid in a series of glib “disclaimers.”

Notably, Ryan Reynolds claims that the movie will not have a post-credits scene, but we’ll believe that when we see it or, rather, don’t. He says:

“We’re very excited to be joining you July 26. Many of you are very excited. But we should set the table correctly. This film is as paper-thin as a sequel to Battlefield Earth. We’re mostly going to beat each other senseless, make enemies with Disney, tell a few d-ck jokes, make a few jokes at my expense, make a lot of jokes at Hugh’s expense, and completely sidestep Marvel’s mandated after-credits sequence, which if you haven’t figured it out yet, is always just a commercial for another movie which will invariably end with a commercial for another movie. So sit back, relax, let us lower your IQ, and raise your heart rate while we travel to a vapid Dreamland, a place where grown men and grown women walk around in tights and act like it’s not a giant cultural cry for help. This is CINEMA.”

It is probably safe to assume that this speech is firmly tongue-in-cheek, as commenting on the tropes of comic book adaptation movies has been part of the cinematic Deadpool since his first feature film. It’s also a pretty big part of Ryan Reynold’s public persona that he acts sardonic and detached about his own work while still wanting you to come and pay money for it. So does Reynolds think Deadpool and Wolverine is actually stupid? There are too many layers of irony to really say.

Deadpool & Wolverine is currently scheduled to hit theaters on July 26. The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, Matthew Macfadyen as TVA agent Paradox, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Aaron Stanford, and Jennifer Garner as Elektra from the Fox Daredevil franchise.