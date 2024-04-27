Ryan Reynolds Directs Live Action ‘Bluey’

Last week, Bluey buffs were completely and emotionally wrecked by “The Sign” as the saga of the Heeler House in the 28-minute-long episode sent viewers over the edge. However, Disney+ subscribers weren’t the only ones affected by the long-awaited special.

It’s no secret that the show has one of the biggest fan followings of any animated series, but the number of celebrities who call themselves Bluey fans is absolutely remarkable. Along with big names like Natalie Portman, The Jonas Brothers, and Broadway’s Lin-Manuel Miranda, Deadpool himself is even a member of the cute cartoon cult.

Related: ‘Bluey’ Season 4: What We Know Now

Not only has Reynolds expressed his love for the show and other members of the Hollywood elite, but he’s also incorporated the beloved blue heeler in his filmmaking. In an ad campaign for Zillow inspired by the iconic episode, Reynold’s Maximum Effort productions utilized the themes seen in “The Sign,” it’s clear how much thought and effort went into this “live-action” Bluey adaptation.

Bluey “For Real Life!”

Not only did the ad above make several references to the Heeler House, which recently went on the real estate market as a genius promotion move, but it also took a potshot at just how big of an emotional effect “a certain children’s show” had on audiences around the world.

Additionally, those heavily versed in the show’s world might recognize the narrator’s Aussie tones, as Dan Brumm (the voice of Uncle Stripe) lends his voice to complete the act.

Related: Bluey’s “Baby Daddy” Breaks the Internet

It’s safe to say that even with the upcoming hiatus before season four, Bluey has left a tremendous impact on pop-culture as a whole. So much so that episodes like “The Sign” are quickly on their way to becoming permanently ingrained in television history.

Along with TV staples like The Simpsons’ “Who Shot Mr. Burns?,” I Love Lucy’s “Job Switching,” or so many quotable episodes of Seinfeld, Bluey is quickly climbing the ranks and proving that there’s more to it than advice from a cartoon dog.

Did this ad capture a new dimension of our beloved Bluey? Tell Inside the Magic what you thought in the comments below!