Evil Spider-Man Incoming, as Venom Set To Join the MCU: Report

Tom Hardy as Venom, about to eat someone's head in the 'Venom' trailer

Is this Disney’s Spider-Man plan?

Miles Morales staring at the original Spider-Man suit
The story of young Peter Parker, nerdy kid from Queens-turned superhero, and the famous lesson that “with great power comes great responsibility,” has become recognized worldwide. Through various cinematic adaptations, numerous actors have portrayed the iconic role of New York City’s Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, drawing inspiration from the rich legacy of Marvel Comics crafted by the legendary Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

Spider-Man in his red suit and Zendaya as MJ looking anxiously to their side, standing on a building with a cityscape behind them.
The journey began with Tobey Maguire portraying Spider-Man/Peter Parker in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy from 2002 to 2007 (which might return sooner than expected). Andrew Garfield then took on the role in The Amazing Spider-Man series, starting in 2012 and continuing with its sequel, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014).

The latest portrayal of Peter Parker comes from Tom Holland, who debuted in The Walt Disney Company’s Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with Captain America: Civil War in 2016 and later starred in the solo film Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017.

Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland as Peter Parker hugging
Following the events of the MCU’s Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and the changes brought about by Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) Multiverse-altering spell in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, and consequently Spider-Man, has chosen to retreat from the public eye.

Now, however, it seems as if the story will continue, with one of the Spider-Man franchise’s fan-favorite villains joining Spider-Man 4.

Venom Joining the MCU?

Venom and Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) watching the Daily Bugle news report on Spider-Man's (Tom Holland) real identity
According to an anonymous insider source for Marvel, My Time To Shine Hello, Venom will reportedly be in Spider-Man 4.

Taking to Twitter, the source sbared the report — as well as the surprising fact that Venom might be present but will not be the main villain, however:

Venom will appear in Spider-Man 4 but he won’t be the main villain

(via Me)

This is certainly a fascinating move, as Spider-Man 4 is set to begin filming this September, according to earlier reports.

Spidey characters like Uncle Ben, Aunt May, Mary Jane Watson/MJ, and even Harry Osborn remain icons of the franchise—alongside Spidey’s equally iconic rogue’s gallery, of course. This includes the Green Goblin/Norman Osborn, Doc Ock/Doctor Octopus/Otto Octavius, Sandman/Flint Marko, Wilson Fisk/Kingpin — and their ilk.

Now, it appears that Disney’s plan for the MCU’s version of the Venom franchise from Marvel Comics is set to proceed, seeing as Tom Hardy’s character left behind a portion of the Venom Symbiote at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

