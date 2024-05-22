Is this Disney’s Spider-Man plan?
The story of young Peter Parker, nerdy kid from Queens-turned superhero, and the famous lesson that “with great power comes great responsibility,” has become recognized worldwide. Through various cinematic adaptations, numerous actors have portrayed the iconic role of New York City’s Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, drawing inspiration from the rich legacy of Marvel Comics crafted by the legendary Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.
According to an anonymous insider source for Marvel, My Time To Shine Hello, Venom will reportedly be in Spider-Man 4.
Taking to Twitter, the source sbared the report — as well as the surprising fact that Venom might be present but will not be the main villain, however:
Venom will appear in Spider-Man 4 but he won’t be the main villain
(via Me)
This is certainly a fascinating move, as Spider-Man 4 is set to begin filming this September, according to earlier reports.
Spidey characters like Uncle Ben, Aunt May, Mary Jane Watson/MJ, and even Harry Osborn remain icons of the franchise—alongside Spidey’s equally iconic rogue’s gallery, of course. This includes the Green Goblin/Norman Osborn, Doc Ock/Doctor Octopus/Otto Octavius, Sandman/Flint Marko, Wilson Fisk/Kingpin — and their ilk.
Now, it appears that Disney’s plan for the MCU’s version of the Venom franchise from Marvel Comics is set to proceed, seeing as Tom Hardy’s character left behind a portion of the Venom Symbiote at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
