The journey began with Tobey Maguire portraying Spider-Man/Peter Parker in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy from 2002 to 2007 (which might return sooner than expected). Andrew Garfield then took on the role in The Amazing Spider-Man series, starting in 2012 and continuing with its sequel, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014).

The latest portrayal of Peter Parker comes from Tom Holland, who debuted in The Walt Disney Company’s Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with Captain America: Civil War in 2016 and later starred in the solo film Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017.

Related: Disney Replacing Jeremy Renner in ‘Hawkeye’, as Season 2 Gets Greenlight: Report

Following the events of the MCU’s Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and the changes brought about by Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) Multiverse-altering spell in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, and consequently Spider-Man, has chosen to retreat from the public eye.

Now, however, it seems as if the story will continue, with one of the Spider-Man franchise’s fan-favorite villains joining Spider-Man 4.