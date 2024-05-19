Disney Replacing Jeremy Renner in ‘Hawkeye’, as Season 2 Gets Greenlight: Report

After Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019), Hawkeye/Clint Barton helped in defeating Thanos (Josh Brolin) alongside heroes like Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), Doctor Strange/Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and many others.

Following the loss of his close friend Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff, Hawkeye eventually returned to the superhero scene with his own Disney+ (Disney Plus) series, Hawkeye (2021). This series also introduced Hailee Steinfeld’s Young Avenger, Kate Bishop, as Hawkeye’s apprentice.

Now, insiders are sharing that a new season of the Christmas-adjacent Disney+ original is on the horizon — with an interesting twist.

Related: ‘Thor 5’ Set To Take ‘Mad Max’ Turn, Likely Kill off Character: Report

A New Hawkeye Season, and Reported New Role