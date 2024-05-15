Will this be the end of Thor? Related: Report: Disney’s New Project to Focus on Abandoned Thor Character Since the release of Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) has remained absent from the Marvel scene, now (spoilers) focusing on his new role as a father. In contrast, the tale of his adoptive brother Loki Laufeyson/Loki Odinson has taken a Multiverse-spanning twist. A variant of the original Loki, who met his end at the hands of Thanos (Josh Brolin) at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), has officially branched off into his (alternate universe variant’s) own storyline in Disney+ (Disney Plus) original Loki (2021). Now, it seems as if a new direction for the Thor franchise is being anticipated, as directors weigh in.

A Whole New Thor 5?

Thor Odinson is undoubtedly a central figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), debuting in Thor (2011). Over the years, he has appeared in numerous key films, including The Avengers (2012), Thor: The Dark World (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). Thor’s journey has seen him evolve from a brash, arrogant warrior to a more mature, almost reflective hero.

To date, the most notorious Norse god of the Marvel Comics has faced numerous challenges and painful losses, including the loss of his entire family, his home planet Asgard, battles against formidable foes, ultimately finding new purpose and forging a deeper understanding of himself.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Mad Max franchise creator and director George Miller opened up about the possibility of reuniting with Chris Hemsworth, currently starring in the franchise’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024) installment. Concerning the likelihood of directing a new Thor movie, Miller gushed that he would be open to anything if it involved Hemsworth, essentially:

I would work with Chris on anything. I really would. He’s a wonderful actor. He’s got the full range of all the skills. I mean, you’ve got to be athletic, physically. But, you also gotta be athletic emotionally and intellectually to take on these very, ultimately fairly complex, any role really.

Seeing as Thor 5 has yet to land a director (or any official confirmation from Marvel as to where it might fit in their upcoming Multiverse Saga slate), Marvel fans can expect the new Thor movie to be some ways away.

George Miller, on the other hand, can almost certainly be expected to take up the mantle of director, if New Zealander and two-time franchise director Taika Waititi is unwilling to return to the franchise.

On top of all this, Hemsworth himself has admitted that any new Thor outing could be the end of the line for the character — so a Miller-directed follow-up to Love and Thunder could definitely end with Odinson biting the dust. It would certainly fall in line with Miller’s grittier approach to films compared to Waititi’s humor and improv-centric style.

Do we have another Logan (2017) epic on our hands?

What do you think Thor 5 will look like? Will you be watching a new Thor-focused Marvel movie directed by George Miller? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!