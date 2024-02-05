Thor will return?

The integration of Marvel Studios into The Walt Disney Company has revolutionized the superhero movie landscape and the film industry. This was due to the immense success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which united individual projects like Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man in the 2008 film Iron Man (whose return to the MCU has been eagerly awaited), Chris Evans’ Captain America/Steve Rogers, and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor Odinson in Thor (2011) under the umbrella of a shared “cinematic universe,” a concept solidified with the release of The Avengers in 2012.

For over a decade, actor Chris Hemsworth has embodied the Norse god Thor Odinson, becoming a Marvel Cinematic Universe fixture since his debut. Starting with Kenneth Branagh’s Thor in 2012, Thor Odinson has undergone numerous character arcs and transformations, evolving through Thor: The Dark World (2014) and experiencing a kind of “soft reboot” in the beloved Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Ragnarok (2017). Thor: Ragnarok marked the last appearance of the original MCU-Loki Laufeyson/Loki Odinson (Tom Hiddleston) and Hela Odinsdottir (Cate Blanchett). The film also treated audiences to a lively space adventure alongside Bruce Banner/the Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) on the Grandmaster’s (Jeff Goldblum) planet Sakaar. Now, new reports are saying that an often-overlooked iteration of Thor will be returning to the MCU Multiverse storyline, with an expanded story that will no doubt delve deeper into the character. Thor: A Marvel Mainstay

The Disney+ (Disney Plus) Marvel television series, What If…? debuted for the first time in 2021, with its first season bringing major characters like Hemsworth’s Thor back to the Marvel spotlight. The episode “What If… Thor Were an Only Child?” introduced the world to a version of Thor who called himself the “Party Prince” — growing up free of competition with his adopted brother Loki. A new report by known Hollywood and Marvel insider Can We Get Some Toast alleges that this Multiversal variant of Thor will return, indicating that Marvel is interested in further exploring his specific story (and character archetype). The anonymous source states that “Party Thor” will be followed up in Season 3 of What If…?, after being totally neglected in the much-lauded What If Season 2 that premiered near the end of last year:

What If… Thor were an Only Child episode from Season 1 will be revisited in WHAT IF Season 3 #WhatIf (@CanWeGetToast)

Since the Multiverse is becoming ever more real with What If connecting to God Loki’s Multiversal “Yggdrasil tree” at the end of Loki (2021) Season 2, a portrayal of “Party Thor” from Chris Hemsworth in the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars could absolutely be possible.

Considering that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) brought in multiple variants of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) into the same Council of Kangs, a crazy, multi-variant Secret Wars is likely to bring the classic Avengers back into the fray.

Although Majors may not return to preside over the Kang Dynasty and the upcoming Multiversal War, the concept of having multiple variants of the same character battling things out is likely here to stay where the MCU is concerned.

Thor’s latest adventure, Thor: Love and Thunder, the direct sequel to Ragnarok, debuted in theaters on July 8, 2022. While it didn’t receive unanimous critical acclaim, the film still raked in substantial revenue, boasting an ensemble cast featuring A-listers such as Chris Hemsworth (Thor Odinson), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster AKA Mighty Thor), Tessa Thompson (King Valkyrie), Christian Bale (Gorr the God Butcher), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill), Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), and Russell Crowe (Zeus).