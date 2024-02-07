Do you miss Hawkeye in the MCU?

In 2012, The Avengers made a significant debut under the direction of Joss Whedon, introducing Jeremy Renner as the bow-wielding superhero Hawkeye and S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent, Clint Barton.

The cast featured Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man/Tony Stark, Chris Evans as Captain America/Steve Rogers, Chris Hemsworth as Thor Odinson, Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Incredible Hulk. Samuel L. Jackson played Nick Fury, who brought together these formidable heroes to confront Tom Hiddleston’s character, Loki Laufeyson/Loki Odinson, during his invasion of New York City.

Following Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019), the Hawkeye character helped to takedown Thanos (Josh Brolin) alongside Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), Doctor Strange/Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and many more heroes.

Following the loss of his best friend, Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff, Hawkeye eventually returned to the world of superheroes with his own Disney+ series, Hawkeye (2021), which also thrust Hailee Steinfeld’s Young Avenger Kate Bishop into the spotlight as Hawkeye’s apprentice.

Jeremy Renner, Ready to Return

The unfortunate event during the New Year of 2022 occurred at Renner’s residence in Tahoe, involving a snow plow that struck the actor, leading to significant blood loss and leaving him in critical condition. Renner is on a lengthy path to full recovery, but there is optimism about the future for the Marvel Cinematic Universe star, especially considering Renner’s loving support system including family, friends and his Marvel co-stars.

Recently, Renner himself said that he is ready to return for “another Avengers movie”, in to an interview he did with Entertainment Tonight:

Unfortunately, it appears that Marvel Studios are not necessarily as keen to revisit the character of Clint Barton as readily, despite enthusiasm from Renner.

Will Hawkeye Return to the MCU?

Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton is reportedly “done” in the MCU according to insider My Time To Shine Hello — despite the fact that Renner says he’s ready for a return of Avengers-level proportions.

The Hollywood source responded to a report of Renner’s interview, stating that a simple cameo during the Avengers 6 movie, Avengers: Secret Wars, set to debut after Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (Avengers 6) would be it for Clint Barton, as his character was more or less “done” in the MCU:

Maybe a cameo in Secret Wars at best but his character is pretty much done

Maybe a cameo in Secret Wars at best but his character is pretty much done https://t.co/B3vzKyB3n9 — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) February 4, 2024

With Disney+ (Disney Plus) Marvel universe Hawkeye show more or less in limbo, and Season 2 nowhere on the horizon, it definitely seems like the return of Clint Barton, who essentially passed the torch on to Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), is not in the cards at the moment.

However, there is a glimmer of hope for Hawkeye (and Hawkeye fans) — Kevin Feige’s ongoing “street-level” superhero team and its associated story. At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Kevin Feige revealed that the MCU intends to introduce specialized teams tailored to confront a diverse array of threats, spanning challenges on the “cosmic-level,” “supernatural-level,” and those rooted in the “street-level” dynamics.

Although Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil have been designated as the MCU’s “street-level” team leaders, it’s possible that Hawkeye, his protegee Bishop, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), and Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) might turn up as fellow “street-level” heroes in the upcoming Spider-Man 4, likely to culminate the Wilson Fisk/Kingpin villain storyline, as part of a new Avengers team.

Are you excited for Jeremy Renner’s return to the MCU? Do you think Hawkeye is basically “done”? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!