'Loki' high budget

Where is Disney’s money going?

Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) in 'Secret Invasion'; Movie Scenes
In the span of a century, The Walt Disney Company’s impact has expanded significantly, reaching its apparent pinnacle with the inception of its dedicated streaming service, Disney+ (Disney Plus). The company has forged an almost self-contained realm of entertainment, embracing a multitude of acquired franchises, ranging from Pixar Animation Studios’ Toy Story series to Lucasfilm’s Star Wars sagas and the highly lucrative Avatar franchise by James Cameron.

Bob Iger with Disney+ in the background
Disney+ and Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) have had an interesting past few years.

When Disney+ debuted under then-CEO Bob Chapek, there was a rush to create a strong catalog of Disney+ Original programming. One of the main pillars of the streamer would undoubtedly be Marvel TV offerings, with the superhero giant abandoning their previous Netflix agreement (and its “street-level” Defenders characters like Charlie Cox’s Daredevil/Matt Murdock) and venturing into bringing the movie Marvel universe into the home.

marvel-studios-disney-plus-characters
The award-winning WandaVision (2021) kicked things off with a Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch-centric (Elizabeth Olsen) show bringing back the magic-user’s deceased husband Vision (Paul Bettany) and a mystery surrounding her newfound family starring in a perfect, suburban sitcom.

The Tom Hiddleston-led Loki (2021) followed, exploring a Multiverse “variant” of the eponymous antihero character Loki Odinson/Loki Laufeyson, in a time-travelling romp alongside Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius. It also garnered significant critical acclaim.

There appeared to be a drop in quality following 2021’s other MCU-tied releases Hawkeye (2021) and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021), resulting in the frequently-panned She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022) and Secret Invasion (2023) — the latter of which caused a stir for its ridiculously high budget of $212 million.

Now Disney+’s first TV-MA-rated show has seemingly changed all of that, with a huge critical turnaround. However, a recent report of the show’s budget has shocked fans and is bringing into question Disney’s recent Marvel television decisions.

Alaqua Cox as Echo/Maya Lopez in 'Hawkeye'
Disney’s Baffling Budgets and the Marvel Controversy

Disney needs to take another look at its finances regarding Disney+ and its Marvel shows, according to fans.

Despite 2024’s Echo seemingly being abandoned by Marvel leading up to its release, the new show featuring a deaf and disabled indigenous lead Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo proved the early naysayers wrong, satisfying fans and critics alike with a more grounded Marvel venture.

Vincent D'Onofrio in a white suit with blood splatter on it reaching out with a hand and smiling
Forbes‘ report that Marvel’s Echo cost only $40 million — a mere fraction of other projects’ budgets — has astonished Marvel fans.

This is especially true when compared to Marvel’s most recent Disney+ releases, Secret Invasion and She-Hulk, both costing over $200 million to produce. That’s a whopping $437 million in Disney dollars.

This news has caused criticism from fans online, with individuals like X (formerly Twitter) user Abhishek Malhotra coming out to speak on the issue, being particularly quick to draw comparisons in quality between the shows:

Yet ECHO was far better than the other two💯

Others are simply baffled that the company’s money could be mishandled this badly, with users like Rohnan recommending that Disney acquire financial help:

Yeah. Idk what they’re doing over there but someone needs to hire a financial advisor

Generally, the fan consensus seems to be that Marvel Studios’ budgets need to drop “across the board”, with the amount spent failing to equate to project quality:

@FizzAgain: MCU budgets need to drop to this level across the board. These budgets are so over inflated these days.

There’s a clear disconnect between these Marvel shows’ budgets and their perceived quality.

Now that Disney+ does not need to beef up its pile of Originals as much, and considering that Marvel Studios’ reputation (and box office earnings) have taken a serious hit as of late, the time definitely seems right to pull back on the extravagant, “throw-money-at-Marvel-projects-and-see-what-sticks” approach of recent years.

Season 2 of Loki also celebrated a massive critical win with merely $140 million next to Secret Invasion‘s astonishing budget.

Sitting at around 30% of even that, Echo certainly seems like a step in the right direction for Marvel.

Do you think Disney and Marvel need to reassess their budgets for Disney+ releases? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Initially slated for a Summer 2023 debut, Echo premiered on Disney+ (Disney Plus) on January 9, 2024. Part of the “Marvel Spotlight” series, Echo stars Alaqua Cox in the lead role as Echo/Maya Lopez.

Echo follows Maya Lopez’s journey from New York City to Oklahoma after her adventures in Hawkeye alongside Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). The storyline delves into her exploration of reconnecting with her Native American heritage.

Adding to the excitement, Daredevil/Matt Murdock, also known as the Man Without Fear and portrayed by Charlie Cox, debuted in a special appearance. Maya Lopez tangles with Vincent D’Onofrio’s intimidating Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, who pursues Echo back to her Choctaw Nation childhood home in Oklahoma.

Zahn McClarnon takes on the role of William Lopez, joined by Chaske Spencer as Henry Lopez/Black Crow, Tantoo Cardinal as Chula, Devery Jacobs as Bonnie, Cody Lightning as Biscuits, and Graham Greene as Skully.

