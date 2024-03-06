‘Spider-Man’ Star Opens up About Return of Sam Raimi in ‘Spider-Man 4’

What might happen in a Sam Raimi-directed Spider-Man 4?

Following the events of the MCU's Spider-Man: Far From Home and the world-altering consequences of Doctor Strange's Multiverse-spanning spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland's Spidey has (deliberately) faded into obscurity. With the success of Sony Pictures Animation's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and sequel Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, it seems that the Spider-Man IP owners could be ready to expand the possibilities of the franchise even further, possibly moving forward without Tom Holland at the helm of the webslinger's adventures in the MCU.

Will Sam Raimi Make Spider-Man 4?

It’s not the first time that Sandman/Flint Marko, the doting father-turned accidental sand-creature antagonist from Spider-Man 3 (2007) by director Sam Raimi, has spoken out about the possibility of a Raimi series return.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Church opened up even more about the likelihood of a Raimi-directed sequel to Spider-Man 3, speaking to ComicBook.com‘s Chris Killian about the possibility of Sandman in Avengers: Secret Wars, AKA Avengers 6:

But Sandman, there’s been some rumors that they might ask me to do another Spider-Man, and I’d do it tomorrow. You know, they’ve never asked me to show up in another movie, another Marvel film.

Church continues, noting that he has hope for a future Spider-Man 4 — he definitely thinks Raimi is “gonna do another Spider-Man with Tobey [Maguire]”, adding that there was definitely an option for his return when Spider-Man 4 was originally planned:

But, you know, I think Sam [Raimi] is gonna do another Spider-Man with Tobey [Maguire], and that’s the one that … They had an option for me to do Spiderman 4 when there was going to be a Spiderman 4. They had an option on me to come back. So if it happens, that would be fantastic. I’m getting a little old.

Seeing as The Walt Disney Company-owned MCU is set to see a joint Sony venture in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4, which will reportedly see a live-action Miles Morales joining the fray and the culmination of the Multiverse Saga’s street-level Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) storyline, Marvel is certainly going to be cautious about flooding the market with too much Spidey.

Whether Sony and/or Marvel Studios see Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 as a good idea, however, is anyone’s guess.