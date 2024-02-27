How will Disney and Sony pull this off?

The story of Peter Parker, the young native of Queens, New York, who transforms into the iconic Spider-Man after being bitten by a radioactive spider, is so globally recognized that the phrase “with great power comes great responsibility” has basically become a phrase known by everyone.

Marvel Comics has built an iconic narrative involving a beloved ensemble of characters — Uncle Ben, Aunt May, Mary Jane Watson, Harry Osborn, the Green Goblin/Norman Osborn, and Doc Ock/Doctor Octopus/Otto Octavius — all set against the dynamic backdrop of New York City. The Spider-Man tale has been reinterpreted across multiple media platforms, from award-winning animated adaptations to beloved live-action films and beyond, firmly establishing itself as a perennial classic in the realm of superhero storytelling.

According to new reports, it seems one of those iconic Spider-Man iterations will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) proper.

Miles Morales: Into the MCU

Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Spider-Verse franchise is one of Marvel’s most successful Spider-Man stories — one that is now also canon to the MCU following references to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy in the most recent outing, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023). The franchise has been expanded expertly in recent years, beginning with the groundbreaking release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. In the animated Sony film, Shameik Moore plays Miles Morales/Spider-Man, whose universe’s original Peter Parker (Chris Pine) tragically perishes at the hands of Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin (Liev Schreiber).

According to Hollywood and industry insider Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK), Sony Pictures executive and film producer Amy Pascal and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige are cooking up something big for the MCU’s Miles Morales Spider-Man introduction.

The much-anticipated Spider-Man 4, in yet another collaboration between Sony and Disney to produce Spider-Man films creatively led by Marvel Studios in the popular Marvel Cinematic Universe, will continue Tom Holland’s Peter Parker story after Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Feige has famously been on record regarding his plans for the MCU centering around a more grounded, “street-level” storyline led by Charlie Cox’s Daredevil/Matt Murdock and Holland’s Spidey, with the MCU’s Kingpin/Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) being built up for a big “Mayor Fisk” plot likely to continue through Disney+’s (Disney Plus) Daredevil: Born Again and Captain America: Brave New World.

Following rumors of a live-action Miles Morales project, Richtman’s latest report states that Feige and Pascal want to bring a live-action version of Miles Morales into the fray ahead of Avengers: Secret Wars, which will seemingly reboot the entire Marvel universe as we know it, leading to a new continuity reimagining beloved characters like Iron Man/Tony Stark alongside the X-Men:

Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige are planning to introduce Miles Morales in Spider-Man 4 ￼ The live action Miles Morales films will take place in the MCU ￼ (@DanielRPK)

Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige are planning to introduce Miles Morales in Spider-Man 4 ￼ The live action Miles Morales films will take place in the MCU ￼ (@DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/vEiYsJN1Rk — MarvelFilmNews (@MarvelNewsFilms) February 26, 2024

There have long been reports about Miles Morales joining up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but this is the first time Marvel fans have heard of the name actually attached to an upcoming Spidey project. The Multiverse being what it is, No Way Home has already set a precedent for multiple Spider-People in a single movie, with the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective film franchises’ Peter Parker(s).

How much he’ll resemble the Spider-Verse version of Morales is another story, however. Considering the Multiverse has given Marvel Studios the license to have the “same” Spider-People from alternate universes, it’s unknown whether the MCU’s version of Miles Morales will be the exact same as the one in Spider-Verse. It would make many fans’ dreams come true if they were.

Miles Morales, following his accidental spider bite (and acquisition of Spider powers) becomes involved in a conspiracy involving his Uncle Aaron Davis (Mahershala Ali), who turns out to be the villain Prowler. Morales teams up with Spider-People from different dimensions to take down Kingpin, including Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse expanded the tale further, with Spider Society leader Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya as Hobart Brown/Hobie/Spider-Punk, Jason Schwartzman as Jonathan Ohnn/the Spot, and Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis and Rio Morales, who portray Miles’ father and mother, respectively.